Apostro Creates a New Trust Layer for DeFi With MVP Launch

WARSAW, Poland, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apostro, a platform providing economic security and risk management for crypto projects, announces the launch of its minimum viable product (MVP).

The company's clients can leverage its robust risk management framework to prevent and mitigate the impacts of cyberattacks, be it an oracle manipulation exploit, a smart contract bug, or vulnerabilities missed during the audit.

The DeFi sector's rapid growth attracted a wave of new users and liquidity. At the same time, an increasing number of bad actors have concentrated their efforts on this sector, seeking to generate tremendous returns through rugpulls and exploits. With DeFi projects accounting for almost 97% of all cryptocurrency stolen in Q1 2022, it has become clear that investors need additional security assurances to retain their faith in the market.

Apostro is on the mission to enhance DeFi security and provide a new Web3 trust layer. As a part of its robust platform, the company offers DeFi protocols state-of-the-art crypto security practices and frameworks, as well as time-tested TradFi risk management tools now applied to the Web3 scene.

As the flagship feature, the company offers real-time transaction monitoring and threat detection. Apostro scans all inbound transactions within a DeFi ecosystem to spot anomalies and suspicious transfers that could cause a protocol default, manipulate the market, or pave the way for bad actors to exploit vulnerabilities. If a predefined alert is triggered, the risk management platform takes the necessary measures to stop the transaction from being executed. Simultaneously, Apostro will send a warning to the protocol's developers, giving them time to act and safeguard their project.

"Apostro is complementary to the key players of the Web3 security space. With our help, projects can emulate user and market behaviour to reduce risks of default on their platforms as well as monitor protocol health and economic restrictions after launch," - said Tim Ismiliaev, Founder and CTO of Apostro.

For more information on Apostro's solution, check out our MVP demo page or get in touch to schedule a call with our team.

About Apostro

Apostro is a security platform designed to track, mitigate and prevent economic smart contract exploits by utilising proven risk management practices along with on-chain and market data analysis. Headquartered in Warsaw, Apostro works with DeFi projects, Web3 protocols, DAOs, crypto funds, liquidity providers, developer communities, etc.

