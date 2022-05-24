The Best Cities for Design Inspiration

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeling dried up on design inspiration? Travel might be just the thing to break you out of your slump. Rugs Direct has rounded up the 25 Best US cities for design inspiration. How? Quantitative data!

By designing a quantitative, data-based mathematical modeling system, Rugs Direct pinpointed America's top centers for innovative design, based on this set of parameters:

a) The number of important architectural landmarks;

b) The number of art museums;

c) The TripAdvisor ratings for these two elements;

d) and the number of university programs offering majors in Interior Design as listed by Unversities.com .

The Best U.S. Cities for Design Inspiration 1) New York City 2) San Francisco 3) Seattle 4) San Diego 5) Miami

To be considered for the list, a city had to have at least 100 landmarks total, and at least five art museums and five architectural landmarks.

This information was used to produce a ten-point scoring system narrowed down to the 25 top-scoring cities.

Some of the results were surprising.

While naturally, New York City ended up in the number one slot – with a score of 8.728/10 – the top results also included San Antonio at #6, Cincinnati at #8, Milwaukee at #12 - cities that might not automatically come to mind for most people when it comes to having a rich architectural and art scene.

About Rugs Direct

Since 1998, Rugs Direct has been a market-leading specialty online retailer of decorative area rugs for consumers, professional designers, and commercial customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company partners with premium manufacturers including Chilewich, Jaipur Living, Loloi, Safavieh and Surya to offer a curated assortment of products on rugsdirect.com that prioritizes quality construction, materials, and design. Rugs Direct provides its users easy ways to shop for the perfect area rug, including a 'see this rug in your room' interactive feature and a 'design finder' quiz.

In early 2022, the company acquired Lightopia, an omnichannel lighting retailer for residential customers and trade professionals. Lightopia represents brands focused on contemporary design, quality materials and responsible manufacturing, and helps clients solve architectural and decorative lighting needs utilizing the latest LED lighting technology. The company has three retail locations and one warehouse in southern California and an online store at lightopiaonline.com .

