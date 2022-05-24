BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS TWIN CITIES RECEIVES $6M DONATION FROM MACKENZIE SCOTT TO TRANSFORM YOUTH MENTORING

MINNEAPOLIS, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities (BBBSTC) announced today that it received an unprecedented $6 million donation that will allow the organization to transform youth mentoring in the Twin Cities. The gift, from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, will allow BBBSTC to further its mission in connecting youth to caring adult mentors, forming life-changing relationships that foster greater safety, belonging, and significance.

"I was euphoric, downright gleeful, when I received the news. I've never gushed like that on a phone call," said Pat Sukhum, BBBSTC CEO. "Our gratitude is through the roof. What a remarkable example of giving to inspire even greater philanthropy for our community and passion for our mission. Married with the incredible generosity of our current supporters, this gift, which approximately amounts to our annual operating budget, will enable us to collaborate with our youth to boost our impact in unprecedented ways. We have always had a tremendous responsibility to our community. Our focus now turns to maximizing this opportunity to best support the children and families of the Twin Cities."

Scott gifted a total of $122.6 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies nationwide, the largest donation from a single individual in the national organization's history. On a quest to give away a majority of her wealth, Scott has donated over $12 billion to more than 1,250 nonprofits since 2020. She has directed the majority of her giving to organizations supporting equity and the needs of underrepresented people, which aligns well with BBBSTC's commitment to justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion. This support is needed now more than ever as young people experience increased grief and loss, mental health challenges, feelings of isolation, and stress from social injustice in the Twin Cities.

"We are so grateful for this investment from MacKenzie Scott," said Rick Penn, BBBSTC Board Chair. "The demand for rock-solid youth mentoring continues to increase in our community. This gift is a powerful acknowledgement of the importance of building and strengthening communities as a whole. It is also an incredible statement of support and trust in the work and mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters nationally and here in the Twin Cities. We're on a bold path to a bigger future!"

About Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities

Founded more than 100 years ago, BBBSTC has grown to become the largest and most experienced mentoring agency in the region. BBBSTC seeks to amplify children's potential by pairing them with caring adult mentors who offer support, friendship, and encouragement. BBBSTC currently serves close to 3,000 kids and young adults ages 8 to 22 through a wide variety of community-based and school/site-based one-to-one and group mentoring programs in the Twin Cities six-county metro area. Learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities and get involved as a mentor, parent, donor, member of the team, or community partner by visiting BigsTwinCities.org .

