California Credit Union Awards 10 Scholarships to College-Bound Los Angeles and Orange County Students

GLENDALE, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has awarded 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in its annual College Scholarship Program. Through the program, California Credit Union recognizes exceptional students who are active in both their schools and the communities, giving back to others through service and volunteer work.

The 2022 California Credit Union scholarship recipients in Los Angeles and Orange County are:

Recipient School City Jesse Adame Huntington Park Institute of Applied Medicine Huntington Park Genesis Argueta Century High School Santa Ana Ilsi A. Cruz Public Service Community School at Diego Rivera Learning Complex Los Angeles Ellen Kang Yorba Linda High School Yorba Linda Parishi Kanuga Cleveland High School Reseda Legend Lee City of Angels School Los Angeles Jakob Lukus Lopez Santa Ana Valley High School Santa Ana Ramon Quevedo Millikan High School Long Beach Rachel Hasmik Tomasek Burbank High School Burbank Teresa Xiao Abraham Lincoln Senior High School Los Angeles

"We were excited to see so many promising students participate in our program this year and hope these scholarships will make the road to a college education just a little bit easier," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "We are proud to recognize these students not just for their hard work in school, but also for their commitment to supporting their local communities. We wish all these inspiring students the very best of luck in their future education and careers."

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate. This year, the credit union's Scholarship Program received 800 applications, which were reviewed by a Scholarship Committee consisting of credit union staff who selected the award recipients.

The California Credit Union Annual College Scholarship program was created in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, the credit union has awarded more than $375,000 in scholarships to students across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Diego counties.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

