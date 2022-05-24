CipherHealth's Jennifer Compagni Named As One Of The Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software by The Healthcare Technology Report

CipherHealth's Chief People Officer honored for retaining top company talent and creating a welcoming, equitable workplace during the company's shift to 100% remote work

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , a leader and innovator in patient-centered communications, engagement, and insights for the nation's leading healthcare systems, today announced that Chief People Officer Jennifer Compagni , has been named among The Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software of 2022 by The Healthcare Technology Report .

The Healthcare Technology Report list honors women who "have been integral in anticipating the unique needs of healthcare systems, companies, and professionals, recognizing the necessity for interoperability, security, and usability within embedded and frequently complex digital infrastructures. Notably, they have also contributed meaningfully to the growth of their organizations, in many cases leading to marked increases in revenue during their tenures."

With a 30-year career in the healthcare industry, Compagni has been a stabilizing force at CipherHealth since she started at the company in 2019. Taking a values-driven, systematic approach to key projects, strategic shifts, and transitional times, she has introduced many concepts and processes that have been key drivers to the company's success.

"I am honored to be included in this distinguished group of women leaders," said Compagni. "As the healthcare software industry continues to grow, it's extremely gratifying to be in the company of such trailblazing, empathetic, and innovative women. I'm also thankful for the outstanding HR team that we have here at CipherHealth. They are continuously learning and raising the bar for our work every day."

Compagni rolled out key programming at CipherHealth like "Inclusive Leadership Experience," a program engaging over 50 leaders to guarantee the continuous nurturing of a diverse and inclusive work environment. She also spearheaded the company's transition to a 100% remote workforce, maintaining an incredibly steady hand while navigating changing workplace dynamics and concerns over personal health amid a global pandemic.

Compagni has a true passion for enhancing healthcare and has maintained a strong belief in tying the mission of the companies she works at to the mission of the customer organizations that they support and serve.

The Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software were selected through nominations from peers and colleagues, a detailed review of leadership roles, longevity, technical expertise, business acumen, and other measures.

"We're thrilled that Jen has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to our company culture during such turbulent times," said CipherHealth Chief Executive Officer Jake Pyles. "Jen's unwavering desire for accountability and meaningful change has been a primary factor of our stability during explosive team growth, and in ensuring our leadership is equipped with the tools they need to be both inclusive and effective."

To learn more about The Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software of 2022, visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/the-top-25-women-leaders-in-healthcare-software-of-2022/ .

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealth's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

