ConceiveAbilities Surrogacy Agency Helps Families Feed Their Infants During Baby Formula Shortage

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a national baby formula shortage, many American families are struggling to feed their infants. No parent should ever be faced with the anguish of not knowing how they are going to feed their baby. ConceiveAbilities Surrogacy and Egg Donor Agency is launching the #MilkBankChallenge, a movement to replenish milk bank supplies across the nation to help families in need.

ConceiveAbilities Surrogacy Agency launches #MilkBankChallenge to support local milk banks and help families feed their babies during the infant formula shortage. (PRNewswire)

We hope an increase of breast milk donations will be the lifeline these families need at this critical time.

Donations are desperately needed at milk banks and, even after this crisis eases, these essential organizations will need to replenish their supplies. Nazca Fontes, founder and CEO of ConceiveAbilities, is providing assistance to encourage able women to donate to a milk bank. All eligible women who answer that call and meet donation requirements will receive a one-time $250 gift card to help with the costs of pumping and donating. "In our work to help build families for the last twenty-five years, we know that many women find purpose in helping other families at a time of great need." Fontes says. "Like surrogacy, milk banks play a vital role in assisting families. We stand ready to assist all women who are able to help lift up other women and families in their time of need and help provide much needed nutrition to the babies who are in need. While there is much work to be done to address the infant formula shortage, we hope an increase of breast milk donations will be the lifeline these families need at this critical time."

If you aren't able to donate milk, you can still make a difference. ConceiveAbilities will also match any financial donation up to $250 to your local nonprofit milk bank with proof of donation.

Gina-Marie Madow, Director of Legal Services, adds, "Our surrogates are incredibly giving and often donate their breast milk after their surrogacy journey. By inspiring more women to donate, we hope those who are facing this uncertainty can rest easy at night knowing they can provide critical nutrition for their babies."

Get the full details at ConceiveAbilities.com on how to join the #MilkBankChallenge.

ConceiveAbilities Surrogacy and Egg Donation Agency is a woman-owned full-service surrogacy agency founded in 1996. Founder Nazca Fontes is a sought-out thought leader as a pioneering force in modern family building for twenty-five years. As part of its innovative All-In Surrogate Care and Compensation Package, ConceiveAbilities provides support for surrogates throughout their "fourth trimester" including lactation support. www.conceiveabilities.com

Media Contact: Marci Hughes, mhughes@conceiveabilities.com

ConceiveAbilities Surrogacy & Egg Donation Agency is a full-service, woman-owned surrogacy and egg donation agency. Founded by Nazca Fontes, it has been a leading agency in third-party reproduction and has helped build families across the world for 25 years. Learn more about how to find a surrogate or how to become a surrogate or egg donor on www.conceiveabilities.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ConceiveAbilities