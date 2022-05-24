The Conscious Pet® Launches First Product - DoggieBag

New Austin-based pet food company is reducing pawprints with highly-nutritious upcycled food from local restaurants delivered right to your door.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conscious Pet understands that dog food is changing. The best nutrition includes healthy proteins, fats, vitamins/minerals, and fiber; it doesn't include artificial ingredients, animal meal, grains, or legumes which are all linked to health issues.

The Conscious Pet is a new Austin-based pet food company with sustainability at its core. Their first product, DoggieBag, is a shelf-stable, highly nutritious human-grade food for dogs. They are rescuing clean, high-quality kitchen scraps and unused foods from local restaurants - before they're seasoned and plated - and upcycling them into nutritious dog food using a novel dehydration process. Ingredients include whole chicken and pork for healthy proteins and fats, fruits and veggies for consistent poops, and a vitamin/mineral supplement mix to help your pup live their best life.

The Conscious Pet's proprietary process is powered with clean energy, produces zero waste, and is packaged in a fully-compostable bag. You can sleep well knowing your pup is getting the perfect nutrition and reducing their pawprint on the planet.

This new venture is a collaboration between Mostlygreen.life ®, a media company and podcast helping to make sustainability more fun and approachable, and Break it Down , the largest and most comprehensive composting service in Austin, Texas. These two successful Austin-based companies are led by experienced entrepreneurs with an equal passion for the environment and their furbabies.

The Conscious Pet founders have a background in human food companies with years of experience creating healthy, fresh foods meeting the highest standards of quality that exist. Mason Arnold, co-founder and Chief Dogxecutive Officer of The Conscious Pet, has spent 15+ years building and operating human-food companies. He founded and sold Greenling and Cece's Veggie Co., which was ranked #3 on Inc 5,000 list of fastest private growing companies. Serving over 800 local businesses, Break it Down brings a keen understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the field of food waste diversion. With 13 years experience in composting and recycling, co-owners Jeff Paine and Melanie MacFarlane have grown Break it Down into the largest and most innovative composting service in the region.

Kicking off with a WeFunder campaign, The Conscious Pet is offering Austin pet enthusiasts a chance to own a part of their favorite local dog food company. Investors will have the opportunity to score free dog food through an affiliate program and the kind of swag your dog would sit, shake and roll over for!

The Conscious Pet is currently accepting pre-orders on their website, with anticipated first deliveries at the end of June. As a direct-to-consumer company, orders are delivered directly to your door through a simple subscription-based service. Varying delivery frequencies are available depending on the size and appetite of your pooch, which further reduces their paw print by minimizing food-miles of the product.

For more information about The Conscious Pet, visit www.TheConsciousPet.life or connect with the company on Instagram or Facebook .

Contact

Jessica Kezar

210-859-9777

jess@theconsciouspet.life

5/23/2022

View original content:

SOURCE The Conscious Pet