Jody Holt Joins PRL as Chief Financial Officer

Financial Expert Brings Wealth of Experience to PRL

MERRIMACK, N.H., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians Resources LTD (PRL) has named Jody Holt chief financial officer. At PRL, Jody's focus is to work alongside the team to strategize the business to position PRL for growth and value creation. Jody will also implement processes and procedures based on best practice to ensure the ability to support clients at scale.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Jody to the PRL team. As PRL continues to expand, adding seasoned leaders in key areas of the business is vital to our success," said Brian Hall, PRL president and chief executive officer. "Jody's depth of experience as a healthcare financial executive will prove invaluable to PRL's growth."

Jody Holt brings to PRL more than 25 years of experience in finance and operations with a track record of positioning companies for strategic growth. Jody has served as the chief financial officer at numerous companies, including Covenant Living, the nation's 6th largest senior living provider. Jody began her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). She is a CPA who earned a B.S. in Accounting with Honors from The Pennsylvania State University.

"PRL is at an exciting juncture, and I see significant opportunities ahead for the company," said Jody Holt, chief financial officer. "PRL's potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, and I look forward to working alongside the passionate and talented people here."

About Physicians Resources LTD

PRL provides modular and full-service revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for healthcare practices, large hospitalist organizations, and various healthcare groups. For over 37 years, PRL has delivered industry-leading revenue performance for healthcare organizations to increase revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency to help improve the delivery of healthcare. Our RevCycle Ecosystem is an integrated approach that connects the patient experience, clinical documentation, and financial processes to optimize revenue management. Visit prlrcm.com to learn more.

