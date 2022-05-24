Rochester Institute of Technology, CompTIA Launch IT Training Program for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Adults

Organizations secure grant from National Science Foundation to make training accessible to more people

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the industry and its workforce, has partnered with the DeafTEC Resource Center at Rochester Institute of Technology's National Technical Institute for the Deaf (NTID) to launch a 10-week technology training program for deaf and hard-of-hearing adult learners.

The program is funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation's Advanced Technological Education program under Award No. 2100330.

The training course is based on CompTIA Tech Career Academy's (CTCA) IT-Ready Technical Support Program, which delivers instruction in technology hardware and software skills ranging from building a computer from scratch to setting up and managing a network. Students also will receive professional development to refine critical business skills, such as communication, conflict management, teamwork, critical thinking and problem-solving.

"This partnership and pilot program broadens participation of deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals in the technology workforce, where they continue to be underrepresented and underutilized," said Amy Kardel, vice president for strategic workforce relationships at CompTIA. "Our work together aims to increase access to CompTIA training materials and exams by reducing language barriers that will not only help deaf and hard-of-hearing test-takers but others be successful in obtaining CompTIA A+ certification and entering the IT workforce."

Offered in person on RIT's campus in Rochester, N.Y., for 12 deaf and hard-of-hearing adults, the camp will be taught in American Sign Language by experienced, credentialed NTID faculty members from May 25 to Aug. 5. There are no fees or costs to attend the boot camp, and all expenses, including travel to and from Rochester, N.Y., room and board on the RIT campus, workshop materials, and CompTIA A+ exam vouchers are covered.

"During this boot camp, participants will gain technical skills such as repairing and maintaining computer equipment, networks, and operating systems, and learning professional communication and problem-solving skills that are key to success in the workplace," said Donna Lange, associate professor in RIT/NTID's Information and Computing Studies department.

At the end of the program all participants will sit for the CompTIA A+ certification exams, the industry standard for establishing a career in IT. Individuals who successfully complete the CompTIA A+ certification will be eligible to receive job placement assistance from CompTIA's career services staff and earn college credit for three, three-credit courses from RIT/NTID's applied computer technology associate degree programs that can be used to pursue an associate degree at RIT/NTID or at other colleges across the country that accept the credit.

In addition to collaborating on this program, CompTIA and RIT/NTID have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on increasing awareness and improving other IT training resources for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals. The two groups also will work to educate more businesses to ensure rewarding careers in IT are accessible to everyone and to build a more inclusive technology sector.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/ .

About RIT/NTID

Established by the U.S. Congress in 1965, the National Technical Institute for the Deaf is the first and largest technological college in the world for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. NTID offers associate degree programs for deaf and hard-of-hearing students and provides support and access services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students who study in the other eight colleges of RIT. NTID also offers a certificate in healthcare interpretation, bachelor's degree programs in sign language interpreting, and community development and inclusive leadership, and master's degrees in healthcare interpretation and secondary education for individuals interested in teaching deaf and hard-of-hearing students. Deaf and hard-of-hearing students come from all over the United States and around the world to take advantage of the opportunities available to them at RIT/NTID.

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls 19,700 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

The university is internationally recognized and ranked for academic leadership in business, computing, engineering, imaging science, liberal arts, sustainability, and fine and applied arts. RIT also offers unparalleled support services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The cooperative education program is one of the oldest and largest in the nation. Global partnerships include campuses in China, Croatia, Dubai and Kosovo.

