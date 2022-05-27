FanDuel's Amy Howe to participate in keynote fireside chat at SBC Summit North America

----- Howe to be interviewed by CNBC host Contessa Brewer ----

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Howe, the CEO of FanDuel, will discuss the current state of play and her vision for the future of mobile gaming during a special keynote session at July's SBC Summit North America 2022 conference and tradeshow. FanDuel Group is the largest mobile gaming operator in North America across mobile sportsbook, casino, racing and daily fantasy sports platforms.

The fireside chat forms part of the agenda for the first full day (Wednesday July 13) of the leading sports betting and igaming industry event in North America, which takes place at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Howe and CNBC's Contessa Brewer will discuss the present and future of FanDuel and the wider industry, as well as address the issue of how to create more career opportunities for women in the sports and gaming sectors.

Howe's thoughts are certain to be of huge interest to Summit delegates, as she has emerged as one of the most influential senior executives in the industry since joining FanDuel as President in February 2021 and then becoming CEO five months later.

Prior to moving to the sports betting, igaming, and daily fantasy sports operator, Howe was Global Chief Operating Officer of Live Nation Entertainment's Ticketmaster business, where she led the transformation and modernization of the company's ticketing platform, doubling its growth in gross ticketing value, and growing its mobile app customer base by 400 percent.

Her background in the entertainment industry and in delivering technological transformation in order to grow mobile audiences will be highly relevant to Howe's second involvement at the Summit, when she joins fellow operator senior executives for the 'Wave 2.0 - U.S. Sports Betting Innovation' SBC Leaders panel.

"The growth of the legalized mobile gambling sector over the past four years has exceeded even the rosiest of forecasts," said Howe. "We've enjoyed incredible success, however, we are entering a crucial period in which the decisions taken around issues such as the illegal market and the technological innovations that protect consumers while promoting commercial success will shape the long-term future of the industry. I look forward to sharing my thoughts on what the next steps should be for the wider industry with the audience at SBC Summit North America."

Rasmus Sojmark, the Founder and CEO of event organizer SBC, said: "We're excited that Amy will be joining us at SBC Summit North America for a fireside chat and leaders panel. FanDuel is one of the businesses that is really driving innovation and growth in the rapidly-changing U.S. market, so it will be fascinating for our delegates in New Jersey to hear from the executive in charge of formulating its strategies."

The SBC Summit North America conference and tradeshow takes place on July 12-14. Its central theme is the converging worlds of sports betting, igaming, media, professional sports, and entertainment, while there will also be content about the next generation of industry technology, investment opportunities, marketing strategies, payments technology, and the latest developments in regulation.

