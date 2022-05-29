Resecurity® Debuts Cyber Threat Intelligence Solutions at MILIPOL Qatar 2022 Before the Upcoming FIFA World Cup

Innovative cyber threat intelligence (CTI) platform positioned to help government organizations in the Middle East prepare for increased malicious cyber and nation-state activity

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity®, a cybersecurity and intelligence company, recently debuted its innovative cyber threat intelligence platform designed to streamline threat detection and response at the 2022 MILIPOL Qatar conference. Held May 24-26, MILIPOL Qatar is a leading international event for homeland security and civil defense in the Middle East that brings together thousands of security professionals from more than 60 countries.

Qatar is known for its cybersecurity commitment and expertise, with the country being named the most secure county in the MENA region in the 2020 Global Peace Index. As a result of their investment and focus on cybersecurity, Qatar's cybersecurity market is expected to reach US $1,642.3 million in 2026.1 As a leading authority in homeland security, MILIPOL Qatar brings thousands of security leaders together each year to provide access to the Middle East security markets and enable key international industry players to form economic and strategic projects.

"The threatscape and adversarial tactics nations face are constantly changing, making investing in the latest technology and intelligence platforms essential for countries to secure their IT ecosystems. Resecurity is proud to have participated at MILIPOL Qatar at this critical time of rapid digital transformation in the Middle East. We look forward to providing more homeland security forces with the real-time, contextualized threat intelligence they need to counter adversaries and reduce security gaps leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science and actionable Big Data to make strategic decisions," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity.

Resecurity showcased how its risk management and security capabilities enable homeland security, civil defense, and law enforcement to better detect, mitigate and respond to technology and geographical risks within an organization's security ecosystem. Resecurity's cyber threat intelligence platform pairs actionable threat intelligence with a comprehensive look across the threat landscape for organizations, allowing administrators to quickly see in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence and high-quality threat intelligence data.

Qatar is actively preparing to host the upcoming World Cup 2022 where cyber threat intelligence will act as a critical component of national security to prevent and to mitigate potential risks targeting visitors, organizers, and the IT supply chain. Just recently Qatar launched a specialized "Last Mile" conference welcoming security representative of each qualified nation and other relevant organizations like Interpol, the United Nations and the FIFA's Safety and Security Operations Committee to discuss the latest preparations to the event from a security and coordination perspective.

Resecurity's exhibition at MILIPOL supported its ongoing expansion throughout the Middle East, including partnerships in Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon and their recently announced AI research and development center in Riyadh. MILIPOL Qatar 2022 was held under the authority of the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani and organized by Qatar's Ministry of Interior with the support of the French MOI.

