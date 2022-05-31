Disneyland Resort Announces a Limited-Time Summer Ticket Offer for California Residents, as Low as $83 Per Person Per Day for a 3-Day, 1-Park per Day Theme Park Ticket

California residents can celebrate summer at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park, using this special three-day ticket offer on any three eligible days June 13, 2022 through Sept. 15, 2022

Summer spectaculars ignite the night with 'Fantasmic!', 'World of Color', and the limited returns of the 'Main Street Electrical Parade' and 'Disneyland Forever' fireworks

'Tale of the Lion King' stage show adds to a robust lineup of entertainment

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California residents can make the most of this summer by enjoying the magic of the Disneyland Resort again and again with a new, limited-time ticket offer. Eligible guests can purchase now and save on visits to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park to see beloved Disney characters, explore adventures, and discover the thrills, the smiles and the wonders of "The Happiest Place on Earth."

For a limited time, California residents may visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $83 per person, per day with this special ticket offer. These 3-Day, 1-Park per day tickets start at $249 for admission on Mondays through Thursdays, or as low as $299 ($100 per day) for any day including weekends for eligible guests. The 3-Day, 1-Park per day Park Hopper ticket can be purchased for an additional $60. The limited-time tickets are available for purchase starting May 31, 2022, and California residents may redeem their tickets on any three eligible days from June 13 – September 15, 2022, subject to park reservation availability.* These special tickets may be purchased at Disneyland.com, through a travel agent, or by calling (866) 572-7321. Valid admission and park reservation for the same park on the same date are required for park entry.

Highlights for a spectacular summer at the Disneyland Resort

From the return of four dazzling nighttime spectaculars to a roaring new production of "Tale of the Lion King" and so much more, guests can look forward to a summer to remember at Disneyland Resort. Exciting offerings include:

"Main Street Electrical Parade" – Back for a limited time at Disneyland park and celebrating its 50 th anniversary year, this enchanting classic parade features more than 500,000 lights and depicts iconic stories like "Pinocchio" and "Alice in Wonderland." New to the parade is a magnificent grand finale that brings 50 years of togetherness to life in an all-new float. Disney and Pixar characters like Mirabel from "Encanto " and Moana come together in this awe-inspiring parade full of lights and unique storytelling. – Back for a limited time at Disneyland park and celebrating its 50anniversary year, this enchanting classic parade features more than 500,000 lights and depicts iconic stories like "Pinocchio" and "Alice in Wonderland." New to the parade is a magnificent grand finale that brings 50 years of togetherness to life in an all-new float. Disney and Pixar characters like Mirabel from "Encantoand Moana come together in this awe-inspiring parade full of lights and unique storytelling.

"Disneyland Forever" Fireworks Spectacular – This enthralling display takes guests on an emotional journey through timeless Disney stories, from classics such as "Peter Pan" to contemporary favorites like "Frozen." This street-to-sky celebration is back for a limited time and includes sparkling bursts of light, immersive projections and other effects that transform several locations at Disneyland into a magical canvas. – This enthralling display takes guests on an emotional journey through timeless Disney stories, from classics such as "Peter Pan" to contemporary favorites like "Frozen." This street-to-sky celebration is back for a limited time and includes sparkling bursts of light, immersive projections and other effects that transform several locations at Disneyland into a magical canvas.

"Fantasmic!" – On the Rivers of America in Disneyland, guests see dreams coming to life in this breathtaking show, during its 30th anniversary year. Mickey Mouse dreams he is the Sorcerer's Apprentice and faces some of Disney's most dastardly villains including Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon. Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes and save the day. "Fantasmic!" features a fantastical array of live performers, much-loved Disney characters, enhanced special effects and spectacular pyrotechnics. On the Rivers of America in Disneyland, guests see dreams coming to life in this breathtaking show, during its 30th anniversary year.dreams he is the Sorcerer's Apprentice and faces some of Disney's most dastardly villains including Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon. Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes and save the day. "Fantasmic!" features a fantastical array of live performers, much-loved Disney characters, enhanced special effects and spectacular pyrotechnics.

"World of Color" – Disney and Pixar stories soar to life as graceful jets of water shoot into the air, lasers electrify the night and perfectly timed projections illuminate the water at Disney California Adventure. Guests relive memories as scenes and music from Disney and Pixar films are projected onto a veil of mist and a grand fountain spraying 19,000 square feet of water. Disney and Pixar stories soar to life as graceful jets of water shoot into the air, lasers electrify the night and perfectly timed projections illuminate the water at Disney California Adventure. Guests relive memories as scenes and music from Disney and Pixar films are projected onto a veil of mist and a grand fountain spraying 19,000 square feet of water.

"Tale of the Lion King" – Disneyland park welcomes "Tale of the Lion King" to its new home at the Fantasyland Theatre, where this original, story-theatre adaptation of Disney's "The Lion King" is staged in an all-new presentation. At the heart of the production is a traveling troupe known as The Storytellers of the Pride Lands, who use dialogue, song, dance, and live percussion to re-enact the tale of how a timid lion cub becomes a powerful king. From the scenic and costume designs to the original musical arrangements and choreography, every aspect of "Tale of the Lion King" honors and is inspired by the cultural roots of this timeless story. Disneyland park welcomes "Tale of the Lion King" to its new home at the Fantasyland Theatre, where this original, story-theatre adaptation of Disney's "The Lion King" is staged in an all-new presentation. At the heart of the production is a traveling troupe known as The Storytellers of the Pride Lands, who use dialogue, song, dance, and live percussion to re-enact the tale of how a timid lion cub becomes a powerful king. From the scenic and costume designs to the original musical arrangements and choreography, every aspect of "Tale of the Lion King" honors and is inspired by the cultural roots of this timeless story.

Celebrate Soulfully This Summer – Celebrating Black Music Month, guests may enjoy new ways to Celebrate Soulfully this summer from June 1 – July 4, 2022 .

Classic Attractions and Thrilling Adventures – With something for guests of all ages to enjoy, the Disneyland Resort theme parks are brimming with memorable attractions. Disneyland guests may take in the splendor of Sleeping Beauty Castle, soar on Peter Pan's Flight, embark on the thrills of an Indiana Jones Adventure or visit the planet of Batuu at Star Wars : Galaxy's Edge . In Disney California Adventure, Avengers Campus recruits Super Heroes to put their web-slinging skills to the test in WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, while Cars Land revs up visitors celebrating its 10 th anniversary along its inspired Route 66. Plus, there are four fun neighborhoods to play with Pixar pals at Pixar Pier, highlighting just a few of the many attractions and lands throughout both parks.

Tantalizing Treats and Dining : Disneyland Resort snacks and dishes are a food-lover's fairytale, with dozens of restaurants and snack stops to choose from. Park favorites such as the DOLE Whip ® , corn dogs and churros are some of the first-stop treats, along with fried chicken and Walt's Chili at Carnation Cafe, breakfast with Minnie Mouse at Plaza Inn, size-defying fare at Pym Test Kitchen, or dining in the Golden Age of Hollywood at Carthay Circle. Guests may also make reservations for dining packages and dessert parties for select nighttime spectaculars.

Eat, Shop and Explore in Downtown Disney District –The vibrant gateway to the two theme parks and three Disneyland Resort hotels is the Downtown Disney District, a one-of-a-kind Disney experience that immerses guests day and night in an exciting mix of shops, dining and family-friendly entertainment. Fun stops include the World of Disney, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, Ballast Point Brewing Co., Salt & Straw scoop shop, The LEGO Store, Splitsville Luxury Lanes, Star Wars Trading Post, Naples Ristorante e Bar and many more. Complimentary musical entertainment is performed nightly at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage.

Stay in the Magic – The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort offer convenient access to both parks, with benefits and magical touches as only Disney can offer. From the enchanting nostalgia and mid-century modern design of the Disneyland Hotel, to relishing the seaside whimsy and beach boardwalk theme of Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel to appreciating the Craftsman-style elegance at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, staying at any of the resort hotels provides the unmatched Disney experience from arrival to departure.

For more information and to book a Disneyland Resort vacation, visit Disneyland.com or contact a travel professional.

About the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, comprising unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's hotels are the luxurious, 948-room Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which also features 50 two-bedroom equivalent Disney Vacation Club units; the magical, 973-room Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and the 481-room Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel with its "day-at-the-beach" theme. For information on attractions and vacations at the Disneyland Resort, visit Disneyland.com, call (866) 43-DISNEY or contact local travel agents. Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort opened July 17, 1955.

To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and a valid admission for the same park on the same date are required. Theme park reservations are limited, subject to availability, and are not guaranteed. A Disneyland Resort hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park access. Certain parks, attractions, restaurants, experiences, services, and offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity, and subject to limited availability or even closure. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Visit Disneyland.com for important information to know before visiting Disneyland Resort.

*Offer valid only for California residents within ZIP codes 90000-96199 [and Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000-22999 beginning June 7, 2022]; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission. Tickets expire 9/15/2022 and are not valid before 6/13/2022. Block out dates of 6/17/22, 6/18/22, 6/19/22, 6/24/22, 6/25/22, 6/26/22, 7/1/22, 7/2/22, 7/3/22, 7/8/22, 7/9/22, 7/10/22, 7/15/22, 7/16/22, 7/17/22, 7/22/22, 7/23/22, 7/24/22, 7/29/22, 7/30/22, 7/31/22, 8/5/22, 8/6/22, 8/7/22, 8/12/22, 8/13/22, 8/14/22, 8/19/22, 8/20/22, 8/21/22, 8/26/22, 8/27/22, 8/28/22, 9/2/22, 9/3/22, 9/4/22, 9/9/22, 9/10/22, 9/11/22 apply to Monday through Thursday only tickets. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. May purchase up to 5 tickets per eligible person per day with valid ID. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and excludes activities/events separately priced. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice. Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

