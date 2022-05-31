RobinFood closes a new investment round of 32 million dollars that will allow it to continue with its successful expansion in Latin America

RobinFood closes a new investment round of 32 million dollars that will allow it to continue with its successful expansion in Latin America

The company secured a $32 million investment from investors such as Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital (BLAO), Palm Drive and Minerva Capital.

Thanks to its technological and sustainable developments, RobinFood has positioned itself as the most important Restaurant-tech company in the region.

SAN FRANCISCO , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RobinFood , the biggest cloud-based restaurant company in Latin America, has closed a new investment round of 32 million dollars led by Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital (BLAO) , Palm Drive , and Minerva Capital . Also, Bethia, Semillero Partners and MGM sustainable energy joined the round.

MUY is the homemade food brand and the most important within the RobinFood portfolio (PRNewswire)

Since its foundation, RobinFood has been a reference in the market, thanks to its innovation and impressive growth, attracting investment from funds such as ALLVP from Mexico, Seaya from Spain, Endeavor Catalyst and 14W in the United States.

"At RobinFood we are proud of each of the achievements we've made. We share the vision of our new investors by considering technology as a fundamental tool to revolutionize the quick service restaurant industry and develop essential sustainable processes in today's world," said José Guillermo Calderón, CEO of RobinFood.

Robin Food announces this new investment within the significant growth of the company in Latam, given its disruptive technology and its innovative sustainability projects that are already generating a significant impact in the countries where it operates.

"This new round will allow us to strengthen our presence in Colombia and position ourselves as market leaders in Mexico and Brazil, launching 10 new brands, reaching more than 100M USD in ARR by end of 2022 and more than 1,000 brand-locations. We are currently in 29 cities, and we hope to be in 100 by the end of 2022," says Calderón.

A new impulse for RobinFood Partners digital restaurant franchise model

The investment round will also be a catalyst for the company to continue conquering intermediate cities thanks to 'RobinFood Partners', the program which they have been able to double their presence in Colombia in just 8 months, reaching a total of 21 cities through 'Partners'; in the case of Mexico, there are a total of 4 cities, and it continues to expand rapidly. In Brazil, they will launch their Partners program in May 2022. To date, more than 100 Partners have already joined in the region, where the small restaurateur is given the opportunity of additional income and they hope to have 500 Partners by the end of 2022.

Innovation and technology, the pillars of 'RobinFood' to create a more sustainable industry

RobinFood is a company that works under a complete technological ecosystem where more than 130 engineers work to generate the best user experience and optimize processes inside and outside the production and logistics chain, with the commitment to generate the least possible impact in the environment.

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its revolutionary technology, developed 100% in the region, RobinFood cooks food according to a sophisticated model that allows it to forecast demand and reduce food waste. This allowed the company to save more than 650 tons of food in 2021.

In 2021 RobinFood became the first Latin American member of the Cool Food Pledge, a WRI (World Resources Institute) initiative that helps organizations globally reduce the environmental impact of their operations.

In addition, thinking of promoting equality within the company, RobinFood promotes the effective participation of women and equal opportunities. For this reason, it currently employs more than 160 single mothers; 48.7% of operational employees are women; with the closing of the round, Jocelyn Cortez Young, Managing Partner & Founder of Minerva Capital Group, joins the Board of Directors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RobinFood