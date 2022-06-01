Canon Solutions America Presents CAHME Award for Sustainability in Healthcare Education and Practice

The University of Minnesota's Master of Healthcare Administration program recognized for Sustainability Initiatives by The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., joins the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) to announce that the Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) program at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health (SPH) earned the 2022 CAHME/Canon Solutions America Award for Sustainability in Healthcare Management Education and Practice.

CAHME is an accrediting body for academic programs that offer a professional master's degree in healthcare management education. Every year, the organization partners with Canon Solutions America to recognize educational institutions that strive to instill ideals of sustainability and social responsibility in future healthcare leaders with the Award for Sustainability in Healthcare Management Education and Practice. This award signifies the critical role education plays in inspiring future healthcare leaders to enact positive change incorporating the ideals of cultural competency, community involvement, environmental focus, and sustainability.

"Receiving the CAHME/Canon Solutions America Award for Sustainability in Healthcare Management Education and Practice is a true honor for us," said Jean Abraham, PhD, professor and interim head, SPH Division of Health Policy & Management. "It really represents a true affirmation of the significance of the efforts we've put forth to enhance sustainability. In April of 2020, we released our five-year strategic plan, which included a call to promote greater diversity, equity, and inclusion. We are ensuring that our students have a solid foundation in understanding the root causes of health and healthcare disparities."

The Minnesota MHA program was recognized for its efforts to manifest sustainability ideals that contribute to student and community development, focusing on enhancing cultural competency, increasing community involvement, acquiring an environmental focus, and increasing access to healthcare services. The program was honored at the CAHME Award Ceremony on March 27 at the ACHE Congress in Chicago, IL.

"We are excited to join Canon Solutions America in awarding this honor to the University of Minnesota," said Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME. "Since 1968, Minnesota's graduate program in healthcare administration has provided students the training and support they need to become thoughtful, skilled, and effective leaders within healthcare."

"It's an honor to promote the excellent work being done by the University of Minnesota Master of Healthcare Administration program, and their holistic view of sustainability," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president of Canon Solutions America. "On behalf of Canon Solutions America, congratulations to the University of Minnesota on this great achievement."

CAHME serves the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a professional master's degree in healthcare management. CAHME Accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers that ensure the integrity of healthcare management education. For more information, visit cahme.org.

The University of Minnesota School of Public Health improves the health and wellbeing of populations and communities around the world by bringing innovative research, learning, and concrete actions to today's biggest health challenges. We prepare some of the most influential leaders in the field, and partner with health departments, communities, and policymakers to advance health equity for all. Learn more at www.sph.umn.edu.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

