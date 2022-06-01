Evisort Voted Winner of 4 People's Choice Stevie® Awards in 2022 American Business Awards®

Contract intelligence company voted as favorite new product in AI and Machine Learning, Business Intelligence, Legal Information, and Legal Solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evisort , the no-code contract intelligence platform loved by legal, procurement, and sales operations teams worldwide, today was named a winner in four categories of the People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite New Products in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

Evisort (PRNewswire)

Evisort won the People's Choice Stevie® Awards in the following categories:

AI and Machine Learning Solution

Business or Competitive Intelligence Solution

Legal Information Solution

Legal Solution

"We are honored to be named a winner in the People's Choice Awards for these four categories," said Amine Anoun, Chief Technology Officer at Evisort. "We continue to grow as a contract intelligence provider, and we've made significant strides in the last year to support our customers' needs and push our AI to the limits of what's possible. These awards are a testament to the hard work the Evisort team has put forth and the groundbreaking innovation we're continuously working toward."

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Winners of the crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards, as well as all other winners in the 20th ABAs, will be celebrated during a gala awards banquet on Monday, June 13 in New York City.

The People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 46,000 votes were cast in people's choice categories this year. All new products and services nominated in the ABAs' new product categories were included in people's choice voting.

In addition to the Favorite New Products awards, Evisort was recognized with 10 Stevie Awards this year, including Legal Company of the Year and Most Innovative Technology Company of the Year. The company recently raised $100M in financing as part of its Series C, and plans to continue investing in its proprietary AI technology and customer experience.

Details about The American Business Awards, the list of People's Choice Stevie Award winners, and the complete list of Stevie winners in this year's ABAs are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Evisort

Evisort is the leading transformative business solution for contract management and analysis. Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) trained on 10M+ contracts and billions of data points, Evisort's technology parses the nuanced context and meaning of legal language and helps teams protect, scale, and accelerate their businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, the company serves legal, IT, finance, and procurement organizations around the world. For more information about Evisort, visit evisort.com , call (888) 384-7678, email info@evisort.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

