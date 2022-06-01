InnoVEX 2022 Returns in a Hybrid Format, Showcasing Innovations and Ingenuity in the Latest Tech Trends

TAIPEI, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovation hub of Asia, InnoVEX 2022, co-organized by Taipei Computer Association, has returned in its first hybrid format. Held alongside COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2022 from May 24 to 27; InnoVEX 2022 attracted domestic and international VCs and CVCs, as well as international corporations. InnoVEX 2022 was joined by 195 startups from 14 countries and regions with 10 pavilions organized by government projects, accelerators, and international trade offices. The InnoVEX ONLINE Platform this year has attracted over 10,000 visitors globally and hosted various events including online exhibition and event livestreams.

The InnoVEX Pitch Contest Winners are announced on May 27. In total, 10 startups won the 11 awards of InnoVEX 2022 Pitch Contest (PRNewswire)

Government Institutions, Accelerators, and International Trade Offices Organized Pavilions in InnoVEX 2022

The pavilions this year were organized by Small and Medium Enterprise Administration (SMEA) of MOEA, StarFab, Taipei Exchange, HYPE SPIN TW, Commercial Office of Brazil, Digit Spark, and ICC India. The startups showcased various innovations in 5G, Healthcare, XR Applications, Smart Agriculture & Foodtech, IoT, and more.

InnoVEX 2022 Forum Invited Industry Leading Companies for Insightful Speeches & Discussions

InnoVEX 2022 Forum featured speakers from government agencies, startup teams, VCs, CVCs, including representatives from Blackberry QNX, GaN Systems, Landing AI, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Pegatron, Trend Micro, Elan Electronics, Solomon Technology, Compal Electronics, MiTAC, Invest India, and more. The forums discussed various topics including EV, AI, 5G, sportstech, smart manufacturing, ESG, green technology, Web3.0. All forums were livestreamed on Youtube and reached 100,000 views within the first week.

10 Startups Won Prizes in the InnoVEX 2022 Pitch Contest

InnoVEX 2022 Pitch Contest featured 11 prizes worth a total of USD 347,000. The prize pool included 1 Grand Prize sponsored by the SMEA & 10 Special Prizes: Startup Terrace Award, Qualcomm Innovation Award, Taiwania Capital Innovation Award, and KPMG Special Award.

The winner of the Grand Prize is Swipecool, a Taiwan based startup offering online dance lessons utilizing AI recognition to provide learners an accurate comparison and pinpoint areas to improve.

The Startup Terrace Awards were awarded to Sanolla, IRegained, Rapid Diagnostic Systems - NAOR, Charco Science, CHELPIS, WeavAir, and Hyson Technology. Hyson Technology also won the Qualcomm Innovation Award. Ganzin Technology won the Taiwania Capital Innovation Award and TeamRed Labs won the KPMG Special Award.

