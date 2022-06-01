SKY ZONE TRAMPOLINE PARK SET TO OPEN IN LOUISVILLE

Former Multi-Unit Dunkin' Donuts Owner Operators Sell Locations to Open First Sky Zone in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park and leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, is pleased to welcome Jiya and Vimal Patel to its industry-leading roster of Sky Zone franchisees.

Sky Zone (PRNewswire)

Local entrepreneurs, the Patels, are opening their first Sky Zone after owning and operating six Dunkin' Donuts locations in the area since 2019.

"When researching our next franchise opportunity, we were introduced to Sky Zone as the most well-known brand in the active entertainment industry, that is currently seeing double digit annual growth," said Vimal and Jiya Patel, Sky Zone franchisees. "In addition to being a fantastic addition to our community, the franchise provides recurring revenue potential and a rapid financial payback. Combined with the company's growth trajectory and best-in-class franchisee support, it was an easy decision to bring Sky Zone to Louisville."

Sky Zone invented the trampoline park industry over a decade ago and has been at the cutting edge of innovation in the indoor active entertainment space ever since. With over 60 attractions, there is something at Sky Zone for every age, including the Toddler Zone which is perfect for children under the age of six. In addition to monthly memberships, Sky Zone offers birthday parties, corporate outings, fundraising events, and more.

"Even before the pandemic, families were spending more on experiences and now, the active entertainment industry is in a stage of explosive growth," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Park Operations at CircusTrix, the parent company of Sky Zone. "We welcome the Patels to the Sky Zone family during a time of unprecedented development at our organization. We look forward to our new location in Louisville and announcing many more new partners and locations in the coming months."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is actively searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone and to become a franchisee, please visit: https://circustrix.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone was founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park and has grown to become the leader in in indoor active entertainment. The award-winning franchise believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier, and more creative. Offering unforgettable parties, an exclusive membership program, and gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions, Sky Zone encourages everyone to live joyously in the moment. For more information, visit www.skyzone.com.

About CircusTrix:

CircusTrix is the largest developer, operator, and franchisor of indoor active entertainment parks in the world. Known for Sky Zone, the preeminent brand in the industry, along with the DEFY and Rockin' Jump brands, CircusTrix serves over 40 million visitors and members annually. CircusTrix's rapid growth and innovation has created facilities and exclusive attractions that provide active physical fun, facilitate shareable social media posts, and bring thrill and delight to its worldwide fan base. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.circustrixcom.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CircusTrix