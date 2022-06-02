ADAMEVE.COM ASKS DO YOU ENGAGE IN "DIRTY TALK" DURING SEX?

COMPARES TO QUESTION ASKED 10 YEARS AGO

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back with the latest statistics from an all-new survey that compares results to the same question they asked 10 years ago: Do you engage in "dirty talk" during sex? And the comparison may surprise you.

For better or worse, cursing, swearing and four-letter-words are often associated with lovemaking. But based on adameve.com's latest findings, adults aren't partaking in dirty talk quite as much as they used to. In 2011, 12% of the respondents said they always talked dirty during sex, while 11% of 2021's respondents did. Over 38% of those surveyed in 2011 said they sometimes engaged in dirty talk, compared to 31% in 2021. And 29% of those polled in 2011 said they rarely talked dirty, while 20% admitted they did in 2021. In addition, 18% of the respondents in 2011 said they never engaged in dirty talk, compared to 20% of those polled in 2021.

Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve, believes these figures may be representative of our current culture. "While using dirty talk in the bedroom can be fun and exciting, many people tend to engage in lovemaking for comfort and reconnection during times of heightened stress," Skyler says. "During uncertain times, couples often prefer intimacy – more eye contact, skin-on-skin stimulation and cuddling – to rougher, more aerobic sex."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

