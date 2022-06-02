Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Highlights Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Across the Course Tournament to feature diverse-owned restaurants and support efforts to bring more Black golfers to the field

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will highlight the retailer's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion by expanding partnerships with diverse-owned businesses and offering a special sponsor exemption aimed at bringing added diversity to the field.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will highlight the retailer’s ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion by expanding partnerships with diverse-owned businesses and offering a special sponsor exemption aimed at bringing added diversity to the field. (PRNewswire)

"The Meijer LPGA Classic is such an important event in our community and to us as a company," Meijer Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion Tim Williams said. "While the tournament has always represented a major investment in a wide variety of local businesses, this year we wanted to be especially intentional about offering an experience that represents our community and inclusive culture."

Throughout tournament week – June 16-19 at Blythefield Country Club – Meijer will collaborate with local, diverse-owned food and beverage restaurants and vendors to supply new and unique experiences unlike any other LPGA Tour event.

Local, diverse-owned restaurants and businesses that will be featured in Grand Taste Concessions or the tournament's new J. Brewer's premium culinary experience, include:

The Candied Yam

MeXo Bar & Restaurant

Bangkok Taste

Soldadera Coffee

Rani Indian Catering

Pochis Sweet Designs

Adobo Boy

412 Distillery

Juju Bird

City Built Brewing Company

Stock Da Bar

Burzurk Brewing

Additionally, the Meijer LPGA Classic is providing a sponsor exemption to ensure greater representation on the course. The winner of the 2022 John Shippen National Women's Golf Invitational hosted at Blythefield Country Club on June 1-2 will receive an exemption into the Meijer LPGA Classic. Named for the first Black professional golfer in the United States, the tournament is focused on expanding opportunities for Black golfers.

"Supporting the women's division of The John Shippen National Golf Invitational aligns with our ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts aimed at empowering underrepresented groups in our own communities," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "We're pleased to extend an exemption into the Meijer LPGA Classic to the winner and see her back at Blythefield less than two weeks after her win to play alongside the best women golfers in the world."

The 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. As the tournament approaches, officials suggest downloading the free Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give tournament app to enhance spectators' on-course experience. The free app, which is available for download today, offers 12 unique user capabilities, including the course map, schedule, leaderboard, volunteer information, ticket and safety protocols, daily menus at the Grand Taste Concession areas and more.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to purchase tickets, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com. Tickets are also available at the customer service desks of all Michigan Meijer stores. Follow the action and stay up-to-date on the latest tournament news using #ForeHunger and #MeijerCommunity.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 241 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. (PRNewsfoto/Meijer Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meijer