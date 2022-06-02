SprintRay's latest resin will make restorative 3D printing more affordable than ever, empowering clinicians to provide accessible, customized care to their patients.

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay is thrilled to announce SprintRay Crown™ by BEGO, a 3D printing resin poised to help improve the quality of restorative care in digital dentistry.

SprintRay Crown™ by BEGO allows dental clinicians to 3D print restorations for a fraction of the cost of other methods.

SprintRay Crown™ by BEGO is a material collaboration between the two companies, that allows dental professionals to 3D print crowns and other restorations in their offices for a fraction of the cost of other methods. At just $2 material cost per crown and a print time of fewer than 60 minutes, SprintRay Crown™ is poised to improve the accessibility of custom dental care.

"With this new material introduction, SprintRay continues to shape the future of the dental industry, widening the reach and scope of digital technology," remarked Sumeet Jain, Vice President of Materials at SprintRay. "By reducing the cost and lead times associated with restorative procedures, we're enhancing dentistry for patients and doctors."

SprintRay Crown™ by BEGO at a glance:

FDA 510(k) cleared for definitive restorations

Outstanding marginal integrity

Easy to handle, easy to polish

Formulated for radiographic visibility

"Dental 3D printing solutions, especially for durable restorations, are becoming increasingly important. In addition to the excellent material properties and good esthetics, are the low material costs, the speed in production and the customizability of the dental objects," said Thomas Kwiedor, Head of Business Development 3D Printing for BEGO. "The expansion of the partnership with SprintRay and the introduction of SprintRay Crown will further accelerate this trend."

SprintRay Crown™ by BEGO is a ceramic-filled hybrid material for 3D printing permanent single crowns, inlays, onlays, and veneers. It delivers an excellent fit and reproducible results, allowing dental professionals to provide budget-friendly custom restorations confidently.

About SprintRay

SprintRay is a dental technology company, that builds end-to-end 3D printing ecosystems for dental professionals. SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge manufacturing solutions, including dental 3D printers, 3D printing software, curing technology, washing systems, and innovative materials. Dental care providers can deliver best-in-class care by leveraging SprintRay's highly-specialized, affordable technologies. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com .

About BEGO

The BEGO Group is a global leading specialist in the field of prosthodontics and implant dentistry. Founded in 1890, the traditional German company provides dental technicians and dentists with innovative devices, instruments, materials, implants, services and methods for the production and processing of dental restorations. BEGO as an owner-managed company, now run in its fifth generation by Managing Partner Christoph Weiss, employs a global workforce of approx. 500 – and this number continues to grow. In 2015, BEGO was also the first company in the dental industry to market a 3D printing system ("Varseo"), developed inhouse both with and for dental laboratories, for the fabrication of a wide range of dental restorations made from high-performance resins. BEGO has been a pioneer in dental 3D printing with the Selective Laser Melting (SLM) for over 20 years. For more information, please visit: https://www.bego.com

