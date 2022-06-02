Valvoline Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship Agreement with Honda Indy Toronto

MISSISSAUGA, ON , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products, announced today a multi-year sponsorship agreement between Valvoline Canada and Honda Indy Toronto. The 2022 event is scheduled to take place July 15-17 at Exhibition Place, along the shores of Lake Ontario.

This sponsorship confirms Valvoline's ongoing commitment to growing the brand's presence in Canada and furthering its storied legacy in motorsports.

"Valvoline's heritage in motorsports — across all types of racing — is known around the world," said Mark Coxhead, president and general manager of Valvoline Canada. "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Honda Indy Toronto, and we are excited to showcase Valvoline to customers and consumers alike during the three days of racing this summer."

Valvoline™ branding will be displayed throughout the race venue, and attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Valvoline in Thunder Alley as part of a large-scale, interactive brand activation. Additional plans for a unique Honda Indy Toronto experience for select attendees, hosted by Valvoline, are in development.

NTT INDYCAR Series first started racing on the streets of downtown Toronto in 1986. Today, the Honda Indy event has become one of the most attended motorsport festivals in the country.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings over the years across multiple service and product channels. The Company operates and franchises approximately 1,600 service center locations and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 80,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world's leading supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit valvoline.com.

About Honda Indy Toronto

Honda Indy Toronto is a world-class motorsports festival which takes place annually on a 2.89-kilometer, 11-turn temporary circuit using the streets surrounding Exhibition Place near Lake Ontario in downtown Toronto. The event features many attractions, food trucks, interactive displays and activities, and supports local charities. Honda Fan Friday offers general admission courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association. Over $820,000 has been raised in ten years for Make-A-Wish® Canada. As one of Ontario's largest annual sporting events with the first race held in 1986 first known as the Molson Indy, it has become a prestigious meeting place for some of the world's fastest race car drivers including past NTT INDYCAR SERIES champions like Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud and Will Power as well as Canadian racing greats Scott Goodyear, James Hinchcliffe, Greg Moore, Alex Tagliani, Paul Tracy, Jacques Villeneuve, Robert Wickens, and more. Canadians Dalton Kellett and Devlin DeFrancesco will be in this year's starting field. Honda Indy Toronto is owned and operated by Green Savoree Toronto, ULC, whose affiliates also promote three additional INDYCAR races, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (Feb. 25-27, 2022), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (July 1-3, 2022), and Grand Prix of Portland (Sept. 2-4, 2022).

For more information, visit hondaindy.com, 'like' its Facebook page @HondaIndyToronto or follow the event on Twitter @HondaIndy and Instagram @HondaIndy using #indyTO.

