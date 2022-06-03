Pinpoint Global welcomes Tracy Zwilling as Director of Marketing

NASHUA, N.H., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinpoint Global is pleased to welcome Ms. Tracy Zwilling to their team as Director of Marketing. In this role, Tracy will be responsible for leading all marketing initiatives, communications and public relations for Pinpoint Global.

Pinpoint Global (PRNewswire)

"Tracy is a great addition to the Pinpoint team. She brings a track record of leadership in marketing and brand awareness." says Bob Sullivan, CEO of Pinpoint Global Communications. "I look forward to working with her and taking this next step for Pinpoint Global."

Tracy comes to Pinpoint with over 35 years of marketing experience, most recently from Cetera Investment Services as Marketing and Communications Manager. She planned and managed strategy and execution of marketing campaigns and social media development. She is an expert in business development in both the financial institutions and independent advisory spaces. These experiences will bring added industry insights to Pinpoint Global's clients. In addition to her background and understanding of the cultures of large enterprises, Tracy brings an entrepreneurial mindset having owned her successful marketing/publishing company Trace Design.

"I'm excited to join the Pinpoint Global team," said Tracy. "There are so many great things happening here. I'm looking forward to adding to Pinpoint Global's growth and success."

About Pinpoint Global Communications

Pinpoint Global Communications develops and maintains enterprise-class learning management systems (LMSs) using a software as a service (SaaS) business model. Additional professional services include presentation authoring, website design, video and audio production. Pinpoint's turnkey LMS solutions are extensible and scalable supporting clients with more than 85,000 users. Pinpoint solutions provide comprehensive real time reporting on user activity and assigned training completions.

www.pinpointglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pinpoint Global Communications