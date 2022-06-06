AARP The Magazine Special Summer Issue Gives America the Positive Jolt it Desperately Needs!

Included In The Issue: Exclusive Interviews With 16 Country Music Stars, 26 Of America's Best Regional Foods, Sex Advice For 50-Plus Couples, Author James Patterson Reveals His Secrets, Actor Bryan Cranston Tells Stories, Delicious Ideas For Your 4th Of July Cookout, AND Extraordinary Tales Of People Who Witnessed History Being Made

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP The Magazine (ATM) is heating up this summer with exciting celebrity exclusives, tasty cookout recommendations and much more! Best-selling author James Patterson turns the story on himself with a sneak peek into his new memoir 'James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life' set to release June 6th. Join renowned actor Bryan Cranston as he opens up on his reasoning behind past career choices as well as future roles including his upcoming film Jerry and Marge Go Large. Answer your personal questions in the Sex Ed Guide for adults with advice on emotional and physical aspects to maintaining a healthy sex life.

Plus, some of the best hometown cuisines across the country are ranked based on location, actress Angie Harmon reveals her secrets to staying serene while stressed, and the unity of country music celebrate and cherished amongst its biggest stars.

In this issue of AARP The Magazine:

James Patterson, Revealed

The best-selling author is telling a new tale… about himself. Patterson has turned his prodigious storytelling skills to looking back on his own journey through his new memoir, James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life written as a sequence of short, often amusing tales covering his working-class childhood. (Exclusive excerpts included.)

What I Know Now – Bryan Cranston

Actor Bryan Cranston takes a look into his past roles, how he's grown through the industry, and what the future may hold for his career.

Sex Ed: A Guide for Grownups

A guide for grownups on how to keep the heat in a relationship including: tips and tricks for yourself and your partner, advice for overcoming common bedroom obstacles, and the health benefits of maintaining an active sex life.

What to Eat When In…

World renown chef Andrew Zimmern and food guru Kelsey Ogletree travel across the country, ranking the best hometown cuisines— from blowfish tails to chili cinnamon rolls.

The A List – Angie Harmon

Actress Angie Harmon offers advice into how she stays calm during life's most hectic moments and what helps bring peace to her daily routines.

Cover Story: For the Love of Country

Country music's biggest stars including Dolly Parton, Zac Brown Band, Shania Twain, Loretta Lynn, and more are taking a moment to celebrate all that unites us this Independence Day. Plus, Nashville's music scene is diversifying, and a light is shown on the artists on the forefront of the change.

