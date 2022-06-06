InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Charging Device for Mobile Phones (CNP-121)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and convenient means of charging a cell phone while on-the-go," said an inventor, from Hartford, Conn., "so I invented the PORTABLE CHARGER PLUG. My design would be easy to transport and it can be used anywhere for continued use of your phone."

The invention provides a portable way to charge a mobile phone almost anywhere. In doing so, it eliminates the frustration associated with a weak or dead phone battery. It also eliminates the need to find an outlet for charging. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

