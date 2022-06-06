Landmark Communities Celebrates 3 Years of Deposit-Free Operations with Obligo

The Residential Operations Team Has Reduced Their Security Deposit-Related Admin Time by 96%

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Communities and Obligo, the fintech company that builds trust between renters and landlords with its holistic suite of deposit solutions, celebrates three years of working together to create a better experience for Landmark Communities' residents while streamlining operations for its property management team.

At Landmark Communities, a multifamily portfolio with 1,445 Class A apartments located in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, Obligo reduced time spent on deposit-related administrative tasks at move-in and move-out by 96% , from 2.5 hours to just 5 minutes per resident. With an easy implementation and seamless integration with Landmark Communities' property management system, new residents are automatically invited to live deposit-free or pay a traditional deposit electronically.

Streamlining move-in payments and deposit collection was crucial, but Landmark Communities also wanted a way to reduce the administrative work required for deposit refunds at move-out. Tracking forwarding addresses, printing and mailing paper checks, and meeting state deposit refund deadlines had become a time-consuming burden.

"We've been using Obligo since 2019 to help provide residents with an outstanding move-in and move-out experience," comments Tara Anthony, Director of City Center Residential Operations at Landmark Communities. "Of all the platforms we've integrated into our leasing process, Obligo is the easiest and smoothest. It's a breath of fresh air."

82% of Landmark Communities' residents choose to live deposit-free with Obligo, an option that saves residents money upfront. "For residents without much in their savings accounts, security deposits are a massive challenge," continues Anthony. "For qualified renters, we want to help them move into a new apartment without that added stress. I love knowing that we're making our residents' lives easier."

Obligo's holistic product suite powers a trusted and streamlined rental experience that benefits renters, property managers and owners. Using Open Banking data and AI, Obligo determines a renter's eligibility to rent deposit-free. Renters then make their move-in payments online, including a traditional security deposit, if needed. At move-out, Obligo handles any end-of-lease deductions, refunding of deposits, and billing the renter for any open charges.

"We are thrilled to partner with Landmark Communities," said Roey Dor, Obligo co-founder and CEO. "In today's housing market, finding an apartment to call home has become increasingly difficult. Eliminating security deposits prevents renters from being cash strapped, while properties are streamlining their entire move-in and move-out process. It's a win-win."

About Obligo

Obligo harnesses financial technology to build trust between renters and landlords, making the rental process as simple as checking in and out of a hotel. In 2018, brothers Roey and Omri Dor founded Obligo as a holistic product suite to streamline rental owners' operations, boost their bottom line, power a superior rental experience and comply with ever-changing regulations.

Obligo's solution suite today includes free certified electronic move-in payments, a flexible credit-backed deposit alternative, and automated electronic deposit refunds, complemented by powerful integrations with industry leading software. For more information, visit myobligo.com .

About Landmark Communities



Landmark Communities was founded in 2000 by J.B. Reilly and Timothy R. McCarthy with the idea of developing and operating the finest quality apartment communities in the Lehigh Valley. Since then, we've developed five distinctive apartment communities throughout the Lehigh Valley. City Center in Allentown, Pointe North and Saucon View in Bethlehem, and The Meadows in Emmaus and Brookfield in Macungie.

We provide exquisitely appointed homes in a beautiful community setting that offers exceptional amenities and service to our tenants. We want your home in a Landmark Community to be a special place. Our Community Managers, Sales and Service Associates are committed to creating a distinctive and inviting living environment.

