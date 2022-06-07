Voodoo Partners with oolo to Level Up Data Responsiveness and Supercharge Ad Monetization

Leading mobile games publisher teams up with oolo to expose revenue problems and exploit opportunities

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voodoo, the world's number one mobile game developer in terms of downloads, today announced a partnership with oolo, provider of publisher-focused anomaly detection and revenue protection technology.

With over 6 billion downloads and 300 million monthly active users, Voodoo oversees a truly enormous data ecosystem. For its business to succeed, Voodoo must be data-aware and operationally responsive at all times. Which is why the company has partnered with oolo to augment its data tracking and automate more of its monitoring.

oolo is specially designed for the business dependencies, data relationships, and operational controls of ad revenue operations. The AI-powered platform continuously scans ad and related data streams — from top to bottom — to detect, inspect, and explain any emerging problems or opportunities that stand to impact the business.

"We made oolo so publishers can monetize with 10 times the control and one-tenth the effort," explains Yuval Brener, CEO and Co-Founder of oolo. "What makes oolo different is our industry-focus. It's that focus that allows us to separate real issues from natural noise and ensure that you're not wasting time with unreal or unactionable issues."

When oolo detects an anomaly, it traces the incident to its root source within the responsible data hierarchy — mapping the relationships between all associated metrics and factors. This allows oolo to deliver context-aware alerts in view of things like seasonality, partial information, conflicting data sources, and business relevance.

For both companies the strategic focus is on pushing the bounds of operational efficiency — freeing up valuable human resources while putting an end to overlooked issues and open-ended investigations.

"oolo cuts through the noise and surfaces only the things requiring our attention. The time oolo pays us back is simply invaluable," says Maxence Laurencin, Monetization & Growth Manager at Voodoo. "oolo doesn't just calculate KPIs, but helps us keep track of what's actually going on. I see oolo as an extension of our team."

"We're beyond excited to be partnering with Voodoo," adds Brener. "Our goal is to help them spot real issues and plot smart follow ups as quickly and easily as possible — without inviting any distractions or heading down any rabbit holes."

About Voodoo - https://www.voodoo.io/

Voodoo was founded in 2013 and is a global leading publisher and developer of mobile games and apps on iOS and Android.

Voodoo's mission is to Entertain the world™, and since its inception, the company has accumulated over 6 billion downloads and 300 million monthly active users across a portfolio of over 200 games.

Voodoo has grown from a small studio in Paris to a worldwide team of over 700 people, with offices in Berlin, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Tel Aviv, London, Kharkiv, Montreal, Istanbul, Montpellier, Tokyo, and Singapore.

About oolo - https://oolo.io/

A first-of-its-kind solution, oolo automatically detects and translates data anomalies into actionable, easy-to-understand business imperatives.

Combining machine learning, industry-specific data relationship mapping, and codified operational know-how, oolo helps monetization teams get the most out of their time, data, and inventory.

With backing from S Capital and 2B Angels, the company will soon launch the beta version of its UA monitoring suite — delivering true end-to-end coverage for app growth teams.

