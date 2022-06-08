CHEF JOE ISIDORI HAS OPENED ARTHUR & SONS

Acclaimed Michelin Star Chef/Restaurateur Opens New Restaurant in the West Village

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Joe Isidori , acclaimed Michelin star chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and co-founder and co-creator of popular restaurant franchise Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beers, opened the doors to Arthur & Sons (38 8th Avenue in the West Village), his most personal project yet. An homage in both menu and design to Chef Isidori's experience growing up in New York's restaurant business, Arthur & Sons transports guests back to the 1990s with "old school" Italian American red sauce classics and a space that speaks to his early influences.

Chicken Parmesan at Arthur & Sons (PRNewswire)

"My vision for the restaurant stems from my memories of being an Italian American kid in New York ..."

"I've been dreaming about Arthur & Sons for years," states Chef Isidori. "My vision for the restaurant stems from my memories of being an Italian American kid in New York, working as a prep cook in my family's restaurant with my headphones on listening to Wu-Tang Clan. I would pound out chicken cutlets for that night's service while Sinatra played in the front of house. It's born of pure nostalgia and love – of being a 90s kid, born and raised in a red sauce joint, and that's the experience I want to evoke for guests."

Named in nostalgic tribute to his family's three generations in the New York restaurant industry, and a follow up to his popular restaurant Arthur on Smith in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, at Arthur & Sons Chef Isidori will offer his takes on the classic Italian American dishes he grew up preparing and eating, a mix of family recipes and new dishes elevated by the highest quality ingredients. The restaurant's menu features signature items including starters such as Prosciutto & Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Baked Clams Oreganata, and Mussels Fra Diavlio, house specialties including Joe's World-Famous Meatballs Sub, Italian Braciole over Macaroni, Veal Parmesan, and Pork Chop Companiole, as well as pastas, or "macaroni," such as Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka, Ravioli alla Nonna, and a handmade family favorite, Gnocchi Sugo di Carne, a robust 24-hour pork ragout with ricotta gnocchi. A recipe that has been passed down for many generations, Isidori family lore traces the recipe back to a relative who cooked for the Vatican. The dessert menu features house-made classic frozen specialties such as Spumoni, Biscuit Tortoni, and Tiramisu, as well as an Italian Cheesecake spiked with orange zest and a splash of sambuca. Other desserts such as Lobster Tail Pastry and Italian Style Cookies (rainbow cookies, biscotti, and mini cannolis) will be offered from famed East Village icon Veniero's Pasticceria & Caffe .

Created by Chef Isidori, the Arthur & Sons wine list features Super Tuscans from producers such as Tignanello and Sassicaia and classic Italian varieties including Sangiovese, Orvieto & Valpolicella to complement the menu. The wine list will feature a small and focused selection of twelve to eighteen wines and five house wines by the glass ranging in price from $16-$19, and bottles available from $75-$300. The cocktail menu will offer twists on favorites such as a Little Italy Cocktail (rye, sweet vermouth, cherry, and Ramazzotti Amaro), Hazelnut Old Fashioned (bourbon, frangelica, bitters, cherry, orange peel), Limoncello Drop (Tito's vodka, limoncello, fresh lemon, demerara sugar), Mai Tai (plantation rum, amaretto, orange, pineapple, cherry), and a Mezcal Negroni (Casamigos mezcal, Maestro Dobel anejo, Campari, vermouth).

Bushwick's Bolt Design Group worked with Chef Isidori to realize his vision for Arthur & Sons' 90s "old school" Italian American aesthetic. The 900-sq. ft space seats 40-50 guests and accommodates 14 who wish to dine al fresco. To evoke the classic New York Italian neighborhood restaurant vibe of Isidori's memory, Bolt used elevated finishes and subtle architectural details to create an intimate dining environment. The menu window on the restaurant's façade is a red neon element in the shape of a single rose, a recurring symbol and theme that guests will see across the restaurant design inspired by the memory of Chef Isidori's grandmother, and upon entry, guests are greeted by gold painted accordion style windows monogrammed with an "A" and Arthur & Sons' signature rose motif. The back half of the restaurant celebrates the spirit of New York in the 90's via black and white Art Deco subway tiled floors, deli counter seating, and an open kitchen that gives diners an immersive, unfiltered "behind the scenes" experience. Stained glass rose motif Tiffany pendants are suspended above horseshoe banquettes with tufted deep red leather upholstery and stained wood tables. The marble-topped, front-facing bar seats four, and features white tiles and stained wood accents, and is backed by a wood-framed, mirrored liquor display with accent lighting. The surrounding floor is set in a classic mosaic tile pattern. To reflect the dichotomy of the front of house old school vibe contrasted with the energy and hustle of the restaurant's kitchen, photos of Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra are juxtaposed with images of Wu-Tang Clan, DMX, Rakim, and Nas, with a collage of street art and 90's hip hop artists providing an additional nostalgic touch.

Arthur & Sons is located at 38 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10014 and will be open Monday – Sunday for dinner service from 5:00pm – 11:00pm ET with brunch, lunch, and delivery coming soon. Reservations can be made on RESY.COM. For more information, please visit www.arthurandsonsnyc.com.

Joe Isidori, acclaimed Michelin star chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author, and owner of Arthur & Sons (PRNewswire)

Arthur & Sons logo (PRNewswire)

