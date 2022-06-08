Internationally Renowned Ethics Expert Hui Chen Joins R&G Insights Lab

BOSTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ropes & Gray today announced the appointment of Hui Chen as senior advisor in its innovative R&G Insights Lab, the legal industry's first analytics and behavioral science consulting group.

Hui Chen is an internationally renowned expert in business ethics and compliance, and a long-time—and early—advocate of data-driven compliance and the use of multidisciplinary teams to tackle ethics and compliance challenges. She brings to R&G Insights Lab decades of experience as a government prosecutor and expert consultant, in-house compliance executive, academic researcher, and ethics and compliance thought leader. She has served with distinction in business, academia, and government, including as the first in-house compliance counsel expert at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

"Hui is a one-of-a-kind talent," said Zachary Coseglia, co-founder and managing principal of R&G Insights Lab. "She has extensive inside regulatory knowledge and deep cross-industry relationships; she is also intensely analytical, wonderfully creative, and purposefully practical. Her contributions to ethics and compliance are unmatched. She has, put simply, helped shape many of the best practices that now define these disciplines."

While at DOJ, Hui advised prosecutors in the DOJ's Fraud Section on corporate ethics and compliance. She was also the architect of the DOJ's Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs guidance document, the now "go-to" guide for compliance practitioners across industries and geographies. But her experience is deep, and her knowledge is broad -- extending far beyond traditional areas of ethics and compliance.

"Few lawyers have Hui's experience, and by extension, credibility, in the regulatory and enforcement sphere," said litigation & enforcement partner Amanda Raad, co-founder of the Lab and global co-leader of the firm's anticorruption and international risk practice. "Her work and influence sits at the intersection of risk, ESG, enforcement, and investigations, and will elevate R&G Insights Lab's efforts on behalf of Ropes & Gray clients worldwide."

Hui began her career as a federal prosecutor under the Attorney General's Honors Program at DOJ. She then served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of New York, where she represented the U.S. in federal criminal cases involving narcotics, terrorism, and fraud.

She has held high-profile, in-house compliance positions at Microsoft, Pfizer and Standard Chartered Bank. Hui was also the first foreign expert consultant to the Brazilian Comptroller General of the Union; and has frequently provided trainings and presentations to prosecutors and regulators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Hui has experience in and has advised on a range of legal and compliance topics, including anti-bribery and corruption; discrimination and harassment; antitrust and competition compliance; sanctions and money laundering; privacy and data governance; environmental compliance; and intellectual property.

"R&G Insights Lab is groundbreaking and innovative," said Hui Chen, senior advisor, R&G Insights Lab. "It is the realization of everything I believe about how ethics and compliance should be done. Data- and science-driven; out-comes focused; and interdisciplinary."

About R&G Insights Lab

R&G Insights Lab is the legal industry's first – and only – analytics and behavioral science consulting group. The Lab takes a data-driven and human-centered approach to solving complex legal and business challenges. Staffed by a multidisciplinary global team, the Lab uses analytics to measure outcomes and drive informed decision-making; behavioral science to understand organizational culture and confront the realities of human bias; and the principles of human-centered design to develop creative client solutions. Areas of focus include compliance, ethics, and risk management; organizational culture; diversity, equity and inclusion; ESG; and other areas of corporate social responsibility. The Lab advises clients across a range of industries, including private equity, health care, life sciences, and technology.

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology, and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including private equity, M&A, finance, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring.

