Kindred secures gambling licence in the Netherlands

VALLETTA, Malta, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group has been granted a gambling licence by the Netherlands Gambling Authority. The licence is an important part of Kindred's strategy to operate in locally licenced markets and follows an extensive application process including successful completion of relevant audits. Kindred's flagship brand Unibet will launch its Unibet.nl site in the coming days and a Capital Markets Day will be hosted on 14 September.

Kindred Group (Kindred) has received an approval from the Dutch Gambling Authority (Kansspelautoriteit, KSA) to offer commercial online gambling and betting under the Dutch Remote Gambling Act. The licence grants Kindred Group permission to operate in the Dutch market as of 8 June 2022. The approval from the KSA follows an extensive process to secure Kindred's 20th local licence and represents an important step in the Group's ambition to increase its share of revenue from locally regulated markets.

"The Netherlands is a large and important European market and one that we look forward to operating in with a local licence. We have been advocating local licence schemes for the past decade, and are thrilled that our newly awarded licence in the Netherlands will allow us to deepen and develop our involvement in the Dutch society, as well as actively contribute to a fair and sustainable gambling market. As part of our long-term ambitions and strategy, we are eager to provide a safe, secure and entertaining gambling experience for Dutch customers", says Henrik Tjärnström, CEO of Kindred Group.

"We are fully committed to establish Kindred's role as a responsible, trustworthy and valuable gambling operator on the Dutch market through our flagship brand Unibet. Our corporate purpose to `transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society' sits at the heart of our `Unibet Impact' programme which is solely dedicated to foster a safer and more responsible online gambling industry. We want to convey entertainment to the Dutch society and are very keen on bringing the joy and excitement of sports to everyone", says Anne-Jaap Snijders, Chief Commercial Officer, Kindred Group.

Kindred will host a Capital Markets Day (CMD) on 14 September in London where a thorough introduction to the Group's long-term strategic direction and the market entry into the Netherlands will be given. Senior management will present strategic areas and projects to enable growth and profitability in locally regulated markets. More information about the CMD will follow.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 08-06-2022 07:00 CET.

