Nutrafol Diversifies Suite of Products with Revolutionary Scalp System for Balancing the Scalp Microbiome

Nutrafol brings award winning, science-backed approach to hair health to the scalp microbiome, introducing education, clinical research and testing to the category

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Nutrafol , the leading company reshaping the category of hair health, announced its newest product line and innovation in hair biology: Scalp Microbiome Support . After years of research on the scalp barrier and the impact of internal and environmental triggers on the scalp microbiome, Nutrafol is at the industry forefront with this patent pending, physician-formulated suite of products designed to balance the scalp microbiome and complement the internal foundation established with Nutrafol's award-winning nutraceuticals for optimal hair growth. Nutrafol's Scalp Microbiome Support continues to reflect the brand's individualized, whole-body approach and consists of a Build-Up Blocker exfoliating mask, Root Purifier shampoo and Stress Reliever scalp essence to create an optimal ecosystem for a healthy scalp barrier – an essential part of overall hair health.

Our bodies are complex ecosystems composed of diverse microbes that help us survive. From training the immune system to assisting the body absorb key nutrients, a balanced microbiome is essential for optimal health. Similarly to the gut microbiome within the body, the scalp microbiome shields hair follicles and the scalp from infection, toxins, irritation, hair damage and more. This results in a stronger scalp barrier and healthier hair quality. In contrast, a disrupted and unbalanced scalp microbiome can lead to dryness, irritation, damaged hair, oil buildup and even stunt hair growth.

For years, Nutrafol's dedicated team of scientists have analyzed the impact of the scalp microbiome on cultivating the optimal ecosystem for healthy hair, developing formulas rooted in science to bring skin care-level support back to the scalp. Nutrafol's new Scalp Microbiome suite – Build-Up Blocker, Root Purifier and Stress Reliever – are vegan, sulfate and paraben free, and contain advanced, natural ingredients that nourish and preserve the scalp microbiome for healthy hair. The Scalp Microbiome line has received the Microbiome Friendly Seal, a certification reserved for products that follow specific clinical testing to ensure each product protects and promotes good diversity of microbes.

"The scalp microbiome is not just another trendy health topic being talked about on social media – it is an important element to overall hair health that should be cared for just as much as people care about their skin routines," said Giorgos Tsetis, CEO and co-founder of Nutrafol. "Nutrafol has spent an extensive amount of time studying and understanding the impact that a balanced scalp microbiome has on our hair, and has created innovative formulas aimed at maintaining the optimal ecosystem for healthy hair, as a complement to our hair growth nutraceuticals. We're excited to announce the launch of Scalp Microbiome Support, a revolutionary suite of products that will bring and keep scalp health at the forefront of the hair health industry conversation."

Nutrafol's Scalp Microbiome Support is made up of three essential products for scalp health, based on consumer's needs for their unique hair journey:

Build-Up Blocker – An exfoliating mask, used 1-2 times per week, that removes excess oil buildup using natural key ingredients, gentle acids, sebum balancing amino acids and plant detoxifiers. 100% of users had a clinically effective reduction in sebum immediately. – An exfoliating mask, used 1-2 times per week, that removes excess oil buildup using natural key ingredients, gentle acids, sebum balancing amino acids and plant detoxifiers. 100% of users had a clinically effective reduction in sebum immediately.

Root Purifier – A daily, nourishing and cleansing shampoo containing clinically proven ingredients such as a natural alternative to sulfates, a biosurfactant, prebiotics and vegan protein, that balances PH levels and creates the ideal environment for a healthy scalp and thriving hair. 100% of users had a clinical effective reduction in sebum immediately. – A daily, nourishing and cleansing shampoo containing clinically proven ingredients such as a natural alternative to sulfates, a biosurfactant, prebiotics and vegan protein, that balances PH levels and creates the ideal environment for a healthy scalp and thriving hair. 100% of users had a clinical effective reduction in sebum immediately.

Stress Reliever – A scalp microbiome essence, used daily, made with soothing botanicals, collagen boosters, and pre & postbiotics to calm the scalp, that visibly reduces redness and improves a dry flaky, sensitive scalp. 97% of users felt their scalp was soothed after incorporating it into their weekly routine for 4 weeks. – A scalp microbiome essence, used daily, made with soothing botanicals, collagen boosters, and pre & postbiotics to calm the scalp, that visibly reduces redness and improves a dry flaky, sensitive scalp. 97% of users felt their scalp was soothed after incorporating it into their weekly routine for 4 weeks.

"Generally speaking, scalps are often underwashed and lathered with harsh chemicals that strip scalp microbiomes – exposing the scalp to damaging factors like pollution, toxins, dirt and more," said Dr. Chesahna Kindred, MD, board-certified dermatologist. "Existing scalp care is often focused on improving specific scalp issues. Nutrafol's Scalp Microbiome Support focuses on how balancing the scalp microbiome directly impacts the overall look and feel of hair, creating a foundation for healthy hair, allowing hair to grow to its fullest potential. Physicians have been waiting for a revolutionary portfolio of products like Scalp Microbiome to enter the market that will educate patients on the importance of a healthy scalp and meet all of the unique and individualized needs that our patients have when it comes to caring for their scalp microbiomes."

Nutrafol's Scalp Microbiome line follows the recent launch of Growth Activator, the patent-pending, first-of-its-kind hair serum that uses the power of plant-derived exosomes from Ashwagandha seeds to boost cellular renewal on the scalp for thicker-looking hair. Nutrafol's Scalp Microbiome Support is available for individual purchase, based on consumer needs, as well as in travel and full size bottles.

About Nutrafol

As the #1 Dermatologist-recommended hair growth supplement brand, Nutrafol is setting a new scientific standard for wellness through an individualized, whole body approach. With a new caliber of effective, clinically-backed, premium products, Nutrafol addresses the internal root causes as the foundation of hair growth with additional hair health support at the scalp. Nutrafol's extensive team of doctors and researchers are constantly investing in scientific research and developments at the forefront of genetics, biotechnology, and anti-aging medicine to remain on the cutting-edge of hair health innovation. Nutrafol is backed by more than 3,000+ physicians, clinics and stylists across the U.S. for its trusted, reliable results, and has received numerous prestigious accolades.

