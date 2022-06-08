Optoma Introduces High Brightness, WUXGA Laser Projectors for Education and Corporate Environments

New, powerful Optoma ZU920T and ZU920TST added to DuraCore laser projector range

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, a world-leading manufacturer of large display products and the #1 DLP® brand worldwide and in the Americas,* today at InfoComm introduced two new fixed lens, WUXGA laser projectors designed to bring high brightness, dependability, and cutting-image technology to the professional installation market. The Optoma ZU920T and ZU920TST deliver in spades on brightness and accurate color reproduction, along with installation flexibility and lifetime reliability, bringing to life stunning imagery and captivating content.

Optoma unveils the ZU920T and ZU920TST, two new fixed lens, WUXGA laser projectors designed to bring high brightness, dependability, and cutting-image technology to the professional installation market.

Following Optoma's award-winning ZU720T** projector, the new ZU920T series offers the main features and benefits of its predecessor, including high brightness, color precision and quiet operation. Awarded "Best of Show" at InfoComm 2022 by Projector Central, the ZU920TST offers an impressive 0.65:1 short throw ratio alternative to accommodate a variety of end-user scenarios and professional environments, such as short throw digital signage, edge-blending, projection mapping, simulation, and immersive installations.

The ZU920T and ZU920TST are 4K and HDR compatible, feature 9,800 lumens and a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio, producing lifelike visuals with rich detail and bright colors. Designed to meet the demand for high brightness products that do not require interchangeable lenses, the ZU920T series offer a fixed, telecentric lens design with full motorized lens-shift and 1.6x motorized zoom and focus, delivering the same flexibility of interchangeable lens solutions at affordable price-points.

Engineered with DuraCore technology, the ZU920T series feature a dust-resistant IP5X certified optical engine for 24/7 operation capabilities, offering true maintenance-free projection for up to 30,000 hours of powerful performance in Eco mode. Supporting continuous 24-hour operation and featuring built-in edge-blending, warping and four-corner correction, as well as 360-degree and portrait installation modes, the ZU920T series provides superior versatility to accommodate even the most complex installations.

"Building on the success of the ZU720T series, we are thrilled to expand our line of DuraCore laser ProScene projectors which will further address the various needs of our ProAV customers," shared Jeffrey Perry, Product Manager at Optoma. "Designed to fulfill the performance needs of nearly every ProAV segment, our full line-up of high brightness, fixed lens WUXGA laser projectors offers our end-users with an array of robust display solutions that simplify installations and enhance visual experiences."

A value-added solution, the Optoma Management Suite (OMS)™ is available on the ZU920T and ZU720T series, offering IT administrators and technicians a real time remote platform to monitor, manage, and diagnose multiple displays simultaneously. OMS enables technicians to check the status and make configurations to optimize performance and broadcast emergency messages, alerts, or announcements across on-site displays.

ZU920T and ZU920TST key features:

Resolution: WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

Brightness: 9,800 lumens

Contrast ratio: 3,000,000:1 with Extreme Black enabled

Color: HDR compatibility

ZU920TST Throw Ratio: 0.65:1

Light Source: DuraCore laser with up to 30,000 hours of operation (Eco mode)

Image size: Up to 300"

Flexible installation features:1.6x zoom, 24/7, 360-degree and portrait mode operation, built-in edge-blending, warping, full motorized lens shift and four-corner correction

I/Os: 2x HDMI in/ 1 HDMI out, HDBaseT, VGA, 3D Sync in and out, 12V trigger, LAN, RS-232 control and 2x 10W speakers with audio in/out

The ZU920T and ZU920TST are available for an estimated street price in the U.S. and Canada of $10,999 / $14,299 CAD and $12,999 / $16,999 CAD, respectively.

For more information, please visit: www.optomausa.com/product-details/zu920t and www.optomausa.com/product-details/zu920tst.

DLP is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments.

OMS is a trademark of Optoma Corporation.

*No.1 DLP Brand Worldwide

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2021, for projectors +1000 lumens

*No.1 DLP Brand in Americas

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2021, for projectors + 500 lumens

**The Optoma ZU720T was awarded a "2020 Best of the Year Awards" from Projector Central.

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors and Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, to LED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia.

