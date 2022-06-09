Moore Kuehn Encourages Investors of DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. (NASDAQ: XRAY) to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. (NASDAQ: XRAY)

***Please contact only if you acquired shares before June 9, 2021

Dentsply produces a wide array of dental supplies, ranging from anesthetics, plaque and gum disease prevention, tooth polishers, and artificial teeth. The Company sells approximately two-thirds of its dental consumable and technology and equipment products through third-party distributors.

Moore Kuehn is investigating (i) the Dentsply's use of incentives to sell products to distributors in the third and fourth quarters of 2021; (ii) whether those incentives were appropriately accounted for in Dentsply's periodic reports with the SEC; and (iii) whether Dentsply complied with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and maintained adequate internal controls over financial reporting.

If you still own Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) since June 9, 2021, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.

