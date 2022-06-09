Taco John'sⓇ Appoints SOCi as Global Platform of Record for Localized Marketing

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. and Taco John's International Inc. announced today that the restaurant chain has appointed the marketing platform for multi-location brands as its global platform of record for localized marketing. Taco John's turned to SOCi to create a more personalized experience for each of the chain's nearly 380 locations to heighten guest satisfaction while providing cohesive brand messaging across all digital channels.

SOCi will help simplify and streamline Taco John's localized marketing strategy by managing local listings across digital platforms, local pages, and providing insights through SOCi Listening so the company can stay in tune with its guests, bringing them the flavors they truly crave.

"Our brand continues to be guest-obsessed by putting our guests first," said Korey Love Taylor, lead manager of digital engagement at Taco John's. "Better understanding their interests and tastes helps us bring product innovation to the forefront. We wish to grow and expand throughout the country by focusing on bringing our bigger, bolder, and better flavors to new and existing guests."

Localized digital marketing drives higher traffic, engagement, and sales-conversion potential than corporate content alone. Businesses in Google's 3-Pack, where only three businesses are showcased in the initial local search results, receive 126% more traffic and 93% more actions (calls, website clicks, directions) than businesses ranked immediately lower, according to SOCi's 2022 Localized Marketing Benchmark Report .

Additionally, Taco John's wanted a seamless way for its customer service teams to assist with marketing promotions, said Love Taylor. SOCi's technology stood out with its ability to create personalized experiences and easily update all listings platforms with a single login.

"We make sure every SOCi customer is armed with the tools, information and support they need to create a strong localized digital marketing strategy," said Afif Khoury, founder and CEO of SOCi. "It's important that the strategies we build with our customers are customized to deliver a positive, and quantitative, impact on their local digital visibility."

SOCi provided top-notch customer service throughout the exploration stage, said Love Taylor, and showcased technology that helped Taco John's to solve listings issues. "We enjoyed the personalized experience, the tech, and the design that SOCi suggested for our listings pages online," she said.

About Taco John's

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John's® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John's operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states, making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. The brand was listed No. 7 in the "Mexican Food" category on Entrepreneur's "Top Food Franchises of 2022" and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a "Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food's Top Players." Taco John's is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of "The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2022. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John's on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

About SOCi

SOCi is the marketing platform for multi-location brands. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Sport Clips and Anytime Fitness to scale marketing efforts across all digital channels in a way that's brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. As one central place to scale marketing, SOCi makes the impossible possible by enabling top brands and their locations to strengthen and scale their digital presence across limitless local search and social pages while protecting what matters most, their reputation. For more information on how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com .

