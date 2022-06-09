World's Largest Computing Society Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Livestreamed Conference Looking at How Computing Will Shape the Future

June 10th Event Open to All Via ACM Website

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, has planned a 75th Anniversary Celebration conference exploring the future of computing. ACM's 75th Anniversary Celebration will be held from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM (PDT) Friday, June 10th in San Francisco. The event will be livestreamed and accessible via the ACM homepage, www.acm.org.

Association for Computing Machinery (PRNewswire)

The program sessions include:

Opening Plenary: From AI to Eternity (9:30-9:45 a.m.)

The opening keynote will highlight trends in AI and their implications for society.

Wendy Hall, University of Southampton

Balancing Trust and Risk (9:45-10:30 a.m.)

As computing becomes increasingly integral to society — for public services platforms, financial systems and decisions, resource allocations policy decisions and more — how do we foster trust and manage risk?

Moderator: Stefan Savage, University of California, San Diego

Panelists: Michel Beaudouin-Lafon, Université Paris-Saclay; danah boyd, Microsoft Research; Bryan Ford, EPFL (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology); James Mickens, Harvard University

Incentives and Markets (11:00 -11:45 a.m.)

The panelists will consider the intentional and unintentional incentives implicit in computing platforms and AI. They will ask "What can we as computer scientists do to address these challenges technically, and what must be addressed normatively or with regulation?"

Moderator: Kevin Leyton-Brown, University of British Columbia

Panelists: Susan Athey, Stanford University; Vincent Conitzer, Duke University and University of Oxford; Nicole Immorlica, Microsoft Research; Sendhil Mullainathan, Chicago Booth; Hal Varian, Google

Connecting Everyone Everywhere All the Time (12:00-12:45 p.m.)

What are the computational and societal opportunities and challenges posed by tera-scale networks of people, services, devices, and data as the world's population and infrastructure become more fully connected?

Moderator: Charles Isbell, Georgia Tech

Panelists: Anind Dey, University of Washington; Jure Leskovec, Stanford University; Yoelle Maarek, Amazon; Duncan Watts, University of Pennsylvania

Human-Centered AI (1:45-2:45 p.m.)

How are we building AI so that it is human-centered?

Moderator: Jitendra Malik, University of California, Berkeley

Panelists: Rodney Brooks, Robust.AI and Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Fei-Fei Li, Stanford University; Daphne Koller, insitro; Raquel Urtasun, Waabi

Global Impact (3:15-4:00 p.m.)

This panel will present an overview of how computer scientists are addressing some of the world's most urgent challenges, from medicine and life sciences to climate change and human trafficking.

Moderator: James Hendler, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Panelists: Jeff Dean, Google; Priya Donti, Carnegie Mellon University; José Miguel Hernández-Lobato, University of Cambridge; Anjana Rajan, Polaris

