NATURAL GROCERS® AND SOLARAY® PARTNER FOR JUNE SWEEPSTAKES

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S. is partnering with Solaray®, the number one vitamin and mineral brand in health food stores, to give away a limited-edition customized Solaray Bean Trailer.[i]

NEW SOLARAY LIPOSOMAL TECHNOLOGY

The chance to win this amazing prize coincides with the introduction of Solaray's new High Potency Liposomal Multivitamins, now available at Natural Grocers stores, nationwide. The new supplements fall right in line with Solaray's legacy of quality and innovation for whole-body wellness. The company's brand anthem, "Live Brighter" encourages customers to embrace the moments that matter most in life, no matter where they are in their wellness journey. For one lucky Natural Grocers customer, this "wellness journey" could be taken out on the open road in a custom trailer.

"All supplements Natural Grocers sells are made by GMP, (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified manufacturers and approved by our quality assurance team to ensure they meet our unrivaled quality standards," says Heather Isely, Executive Vice President for Natural Grocers. "Solaray, has been a trusted vendor with us since they were established in 1973. One of the original vitamin, mineral, herb, and supplement brands, they continue to impress our Nutrition Education Department and customers with their highly technological approach to wellness. We value the relationship we have with this brand and can't wait to see which Natural Grocers {N}Power® member wins this fabulous prize."

HOW TO WIN

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will have the opportunity to win this limited-edition custom Bean Trailer, courtesy of Solaray, valued at approximately $22,300, throughout the month of June.[ii]

{N}power members who buy any (2) Solaray products in a single transaction between June 1 - June 30, 2022 , will be automatically entered to win.

{N}power members can also enter to win online

Must be an {N}power Member to enter. [iii] Click here to join.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

ABOUT SOLARAY

Founded in 1973, Solaray, Inc. is one of the pioneering vitamin, mineral, and herbal supplement brands within the natural products industry, helping establish the category. Part of The Better Being Co. (and Nutraceutical), Solaray aims to help people Live Brighter and become their healthiest selves through its commitment to award-winning product innovation, stringent testing protocols, wide-scale education on supplement health and wellness, and comprehensive sustainability programs that give back to the environment and communities therein. Solaray offers a full line of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and herbal extracts that help consumers everywhere pursue a healthy lifestyle, with more than 900 product solutions to meet a wide spectrum of needs. And Solaray's new personalized online quiz called Find Your Light can help new and experienced supplementers alike find the Solaray solutions that are right for them. For more information about the brand and their high-quality supplements, please visit Solaray online at Solaray.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

