LG Energy Solution Sets Up Special Advisory Council of Global Artificial Intelligence Experts

New council established to drive company's digital innovation and promote manufacturing intelligence

Five global AI experts specializing in various crucial sectors assigned to spearhead key technological tasks

SEOUL, South Korea, June 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution (LGES; KRX: 373220) today announced the launch of its Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Joining forces with leading scholars specializing in AI technology, the Advisory Council is expected to play a major role in LGES's digital transformation and the establishment of a manufacturing intelligence platform.

The newly formed council will set visions and business directions to enhance the company's digital transformation, as well as build the technological partnerships required to realize these ambitions. Accordingly, the council comprises five following divisions:

Big data / AI

AI systems

AI algorithms

Robot mechanics & Computer Vision

Advanced Process Control and Process Optimization

The company has appointed five AI experts as its committee members: Sungroh Yoon (Ph.D, Electrical Engineering, Stanford University), Byung-Gon Chun (Ph.D, Computer Science, University of California, Berkeley), Jinwoo Shin (Ph.D, Mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Frank Chongwoo Park (Ph.D, Applied Mathematics, Harvard University), and Jong Min Lee (Ph.D, Chemical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology).

Each advisory member will be assigned to a different division, and oversee the selection and execution of strategic assignments within their respective area of expertise. The members will also actively participate in determining key technological tasks utilizing AI, particularly in executing AI tasks for establishing smart factories, as well as fostering the next-generation AI professionals.

"LG Energy Solution is consistently executing several projects for digital innovation that maximizes both the efficiency and precision of its manufacturing processes," said Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution. "With the Advisory Council, we will expedite the promotion of manufacturing intelligence, as well as the establishment of smart factories."

Prior to establishing this forward-thinking council, LG Energy Solution has been working towards digital transformation based on improving the quality of its batteries and maximizing the efficiency of the supply chain.

As part of its efforts, LG Energy Solution welcomed Dr. Peter Kyungsuk Pyun, former Nvidia Corporation data scientist, as Chief Data Officer (CDO). Dr. Pyun is currently executing digital transformation projects across several areas including R&D, production, and marketing.

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220), a split-off from LG Chem, is a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, mobility, IT, and energy storage systems. With 30 years of experience in revolutionary battery technology and extensive research and development (R&D), the company is the top battery-related patent holder in the world with over 24,000 patents. Its robust global network, which spans North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, includes battery manufacturing facilities established through joint ventures with major automakers such as General Motors, Stellantis N.V. and Hyundai Motor Group. At the forefront of green business and sustainability, LG Energy Solution aims to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2050, while embodying the value of shared growth and promoting diverse and inclusive corporate culture. To learn more about LG Energy Solution's ideas and innovations, visit https://www.lgensol.com.

