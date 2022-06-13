SmartRecruiters Named a Leader in 2022 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Modern Talent Acquisition Suites

Fourth time* company named a Leader for helping organizations fulfill hiring goals

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters , the Hiring Success Company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Talent Acquisition Suites Within Talent Management Suites 2022 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US49199121, June 2022) and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Talent Acquisition Suites, TA Specialist 2022 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US49198921, June 2022).

The IDC Marketscape is a comprehensive assessment of the market, providing buyers with the critical information necessary to make important technology decisions. IDC surveys customers then utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria to evaluate vendors in the market they serve.

"As hiring continues at a rapid pace with continued talent shortages and ongoing focus on remote work and retaining employees, organizations are focusing on value and cost, experience over process, and specialization over generalization when considering talent acquisition technologies," said Matthew Merker, Research Manager, Talent Acquisition and Strategy at IDC. "SmartRecruiters is a Leader because of their work to help its customers effectively source, select, hire, and onboard candidates in a timely and cost-efficient manner."

The report noted the following strengths for SmartRecruiters:

Career site creation, powered through the acquisition of Attrax, provides clients with strong passive candidate flow and improves conversion rates.

SmartPal, the vendor's AI chatbot, provides advanced conversational capabilities that improve application rates.

Analytics dashboards are comprehensive, providing actionable insights across all stages of the hiring process.

SmartRecruiters' product roadmap reflects client requests while building the platform's functionality for market growth.

The vendor's text recruiting product, SmartMessage, is well received by clients, improving candidate engagement while collecting all communications in one system of record for easy tracking and history.

"It's humbling to receive recognition for truly helping our customers reach their hiring goals and achieve business success. Being recognized by the IDC MarketScape is another proof point that we are making progress on our mission to connect people with jobs at scale," said Jerome Ternynck, Founder and CEO of SmartRecruiters. "Even in this highly-competitive talent market, our talent acquisition suite has enabled our customers to accelerate hiring by more than 400%."

The SmartRecruiters' IDC MarketScape excerpt is available to download here .

*doc #US41542217, September 2017 | doc #US45016419, April 2019 | doc #US45438920, September 2020

About SmartRecruiters

As a global leader in enterprise recruitment software, SmartRecruiters offers a cloud-based global Talent Acquisition Suite that allows teams to attract, select, and hire the best talent. 4,000 companies worldwide rely on SmartRecruiters to achieve hiring success—including brands like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa—using recruitment marketing, CRM, AI, ATS, and a marketplace of 600+ connected vendors all within one scalable platform.

For more information, visit www.smartrecruiters.com or follow @SmartRecruiters on Twitter or LinkedIn .

