POWERHANDZ DEBUTS IN CHAMPS SPORTS HOMEFIELD, WITH TRAINING ACTIVATIONS AND AN APPEARANCE BY GENERAL PARTNER, LAMELO BALL

POWERHANDZ + PUMA + Champs Sports combined its strength in sports performance to serve the community.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERHANDZ, a global sports and fitness product tech platform transforming the way athletes and the overall fitness community improve skill development, launched in the Champs Sports Homefield's 35,000 square foot new retail concept, which is the largest of the Foot Locker, Inc. subsidiary. The brand has the distinction to be the only black woman owned business sold at Champs Sports Homefield.

Champs Homefield provided the perfect retail and experiential model to curate a unique experience for the community focused on sports and fitness performance. POWERHANDZ led this activation with a surprise appearance by General Partner, NBA All-Star and Rookie of the Year, LaMelo Ball, whose Puma MB.01 collection is also featured.

"Our goal is to transform the way our community thinks about performance by working in tandem with bridge builders like LaMelo who have a tremendous inspirational influence over young athletes and adults who watch him play. Consumers better understand how a performance sneaker combined with sports training innovation, truly elevates your game," said POWERHANDZ CEO, Danyel Surrency Jones.

Fully utilizing the innovative space, POWERHANDZ conducted private training for six local middle school and high school (girls & boys) basketball teams led by LaMelo Ball's trainer and manager Jermaine Jackson and strength & conditioning coach, Mike Fox. Each athlete trained with POWERHANDZ patented weighted anti-grip basketball gloves and weighted heavy basketballs to improve ball-handling skills, while laced up in LaMelo's MB.01 PUMA Collection. Then, LaMelo signed everyone's POWERHANDZ basketballs and Puma sneakers, while guests were entertained with a high-octane performance by McDonald's All American and first POWERHANDZ POWER U & POWER University NIL Athlete, Flau'jae Johnson.

The POWER Takeover Weekend ended with a POWERHANDZ Invitational powered by The Power to Give Foundation which featured 5on5 games led by the Wheelchair Basketball Association and an intense fitness class integrating POWERHANDZ Resistance Bands and POWERFIT Training Gloves now sold in Champs Sports Homefield.

"Being involved in the community and inspiring youth, boys and girls, from all backgrounds is what we are all about.'' said Jermaine Jackson, LaMelo Ball's Manager. "That's why having the Wheelchair Basketball Association included in the POWERHANDZ Invitational was a must."

POWERHANDZ is a global double minority-owned sports and fitness training product tech platform transforming the way athletes and patients improve human performance through the combined use of intelligent sports products, technology, and services for the lifecycle of an athlete. Based out of Frisco, Texas, the brand offers 12+ smart sports products and a technology platform designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts across multiple sports to improve performance, decrease injury, and aid in recovery. These products are sold in over 87 countries worldwide and are used by athletes of all different skill levels, ranging from youth to professionals. For more information visit http://www.powerhandz.com

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,800 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

