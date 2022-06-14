Roustan Media Appoints Evolve Media Canada As Sales Representative For The Hockey News

Evolve Media Canada to drive new sales opportunities to celebrate 75 years of The Hockey News.

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evolve Media Canada has announced that it has been appointed the exclusive sales representative for The Hockey News, by iconic Canadian publisher, Roustan Media.

Evolve Media Canada And The Hockey News Connect To Celebrate 75th Season End

Evolve Media Canada will represent The Hockey News, currently celebrating its 75th year as the leading hockey print and digital media. The Hockey News boasts a subscriber base of more than 50,000, with newsstand sales reaching upwards of 150,000 for highlight cover issues. Its popular podcast series hosted by Matt Larkin and Ryan Kennedy reaches more than 100,000 monthly listeners.

Evolve Media Canada will exclusively rep the Roustan Media brand The Hockey News across digital media.

Roustan Media Partners With Evolve Media Canada To Drive New Sales Opportunities

The Hockey News was acquired by entrepreneur and long-time subscriber W. Graeme Roustan in 2018. Since the acquisition, The Hockey News has increased its hockey content in print and digitally over 100%, partnerships with Sports Illustrated and BetMGM have been activated, podcast and social media audiences have grown exponentially, and an All-Access Member area with premium content and in-depth analysis is planned.

"My strategy of partnering with the very best brands and organizations continues with the teaming up with Evolve Media," said W. Graeme Roustan, Executive Chairman, Owner, and Publisher of Roustan Media and Roustan Capital. "Founder Aaron Broder and I are cut from the same cloth and this is one of the one plus one equals three formulas for success" he added.

Evolve Media Canada will connect The Hockey News and Roustan Media with select digital media partners to drive exciting new sales opportunities.

"We are thrilled to form a strategic partnership with such an iconic Canadian hockey brand," said Amanda Brock, Evolve Media Canada VP, Brand Partnerships & Operations. "I'm confident our synergy will lead to resounding success," she continued.

About Evolve Media Canada

Evolve Media Canada is an integrated digital media company focused on vertical publishing, digital advertising sales, and premium marketing services for its clients.

About The Hockey News

The Hockey News was founded by Ken McKenzie and Will Cote in 1947 and sold in 2014 by Transcontinental Media to Quebecor. In 2018, W. Graeme Roustan formed Roustan Media and acquired the publication.

Its Toronto based team of editors, and network of reporters wherever hockey is played, have been producing the gold standard of hockey industry content for the past 75 years.

View original content:

SOURCE Evolve Digital Media