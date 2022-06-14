Wix Wins Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year Award

Wix recognized as an impactful partner for the second year in a row

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced that it has received the 2021 Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year Award.

Wix was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers achieve better results through integrations of Google Cloud and Google Workspace within the Wix platform. The partnership provides Wix users access to Google Cloud's leading business solutions, enabling Wix to provide business owners with advanced tools to optimize their online presence and succeed in today's online landscape

"We are proud to be recognized as the Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year for the second year in a row," said Liron Raz, Head of Finance & Corp Dev at Wix. "In the past year, we've significantly scaled our partnership with Google Workspace to expand and support larger businesses on the Wix platform, unlocking new enterprise opportunities and revenue streams. We look forward to continuing to work with Google Cloud to provide our users with advanced tools to help business owners efficiently manage and grow their online presence."

"Wix has demonstrated substantial technical capabilities across Google Cloud products and solutions, and has significantly scaled their work with customers over the last year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate VP, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to recognize Wix's growth with Google Cloud and their continued commitment to help an increasing number of customers succeed."

