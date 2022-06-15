AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront Now Open

Design-driven AC Hotel by Marriott brings carefully curated accommodations to thriving Waterfront area

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront, the first modern hotel in Vancouver's emerging Waterfront neighborhood, opens its doors to guests today, June 15, offering a unique combination of quality, timeless European design and comfort. The new hotel, an AC Hotel by Marriott property, is operated by Vesta Hospitality, a fully integrated hotel development and hospitality management company based in Vancouver.

AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront is ideally positioned between Mount St. Helens, the Columbia River Gorge and the Pacific Coast, while also offering a wealth of cultural and recreational experiences unique to Vancouver and the fast-growing Waterfront area. The hotel is the first completed project in the Port of Vancouver's Terminal 1 development, which will also include office and retail space, public art, outdoor gathering areas, walking trails and public market.

"We are beyond excited to be part of this vibrant new Waterfront community, which is rapidly becoming the region's next must-visit lodging and dining destination," said David Lenke, AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront general manager. "We aim to provide a sustainable and stylish way for both business and leisure travelers to immerse themselves in the energy of Vancouver."

Located at the corner of Daniels Street and Columbia Way, the seven-story property offers 150 thoughtfully designed and well-appointed guest rooms — including three suites — each of which features the latest technology, a flexible workspace, free Wi-Fi and a 55-inch smart TV.

Destination dining includes the AC Kitchen, which serves a daily European-style breakfast with freshly baked croissants, sliced meats and cheeses, and signature egg dishes, and the AC Lounge, where locally brewed beers and handcrafted cocktails pair well with chef-created large and small plates. Floor-to-ceiling windows and easy outdoor access emphasize the property's proximity to the Columbia River, bringing the neighborhood inside and creating an open and welcoming environment where locals and visitors alike can unwind and enjoy a meal.

The design-led hotel also offers seven stunning meeting rooms with 11,500 square feet of flexible meeting space. Floor-to-ceiling windows and modern decor are complemented by integrated technologies to maximize productivity. In keeping with the AC Hotels ethos, all spaces are carefully curated to provide everything guests need while eliminating unnecessary distractions.

Further elevating the guest experience, Vancouver Wellness Studio is currently developing an on-site spa and wellness center set to open in early fall. The second location for the Vancouver-based company, the Vancouver Wellness Studio at the AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront will be a space for sensory experiences that bring signature moments of thoughtfulness. A full spectrum of wellness offerings is planned, including infrared sauna therapy, massage therapy, esthetic treatments like facials and waxing, acupuncture, cosmetic acupuncture and microneedling, naturopathic medicine, cosmetic PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapy and an IV Lounge featuring IV nutrient therapy. The studio will provide exclusive access for hotel guests and staff, with private membership options for Waterfront residents, community members and surrounding businesses.

Other hotel amenities include ample on-site parking and a fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and strength-training equipment.

The LEED-certified hotel was designed by the architectural design team of DLR Group, which has designed more than 20 AC Hotels worldwide. Robertson & Olson Construction served as the general contractor.

Rates vary seasonally and will start at $220 for a standard room, with the signature River Corner Suite beginning at around $500 per night. For more information or reservations, visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/pdxac-ac-hotel-vancouver-waterfront or call 360-993-8895.

About AC Hotels by Marriott

AC Hotels includes over 195 hotels in more than 27 countries and territories. At AC Hotels, every moment has been designed, refined, crafted and considered to create a seamless guest experience. Each AC Hotel features purposefully designed signature spaces that strike the perfect balance of form and function. Most notably, the AC Lounge® invites guests and locals alike to collaborate during the day, or to enjoy signature cocktails and tapas in the evening. The AC Kitchen offers a European-inspired breakfast each morning. All AC guest rooms and public spaces evoke a particular sophistication, featuring sleek furnishings, curated artwork and intuitive technology. The brand is dedicated to the details that matter most to guests during their travels with a mission to deliver The Perfectly Precise Hotel™ experience. For more information, visit www.ac-hotels.com.

About Vesta Hospitality

Established in 1996, Vesta Hospitality is a fully integrated hotel development and hospitality management company based in Vancouver, Washington. A trusted investment partner, Vesta Hospitality also invests in — and operates — a portfolio of successful, award-winning properties across the country. Vesta Hospitality takes a strategic approach to expanding its holdings and leverages its leadership team's combined expertise to drive maximum profitability. More information at www.vestahospitality.com.

About AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront

AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront is the first modern hotel in the emerging Waterfront neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington. Offering a unique combination of quality, timeless European design and comfort, the property is ideally positioned between Mount St. Helens, the Columbia River Gorge and the Pacific Coast, while offering a wealth of cultural and recreational experiences unique to Vancouver. The design-driven AC Hotel by Marriott property offers 150 well-appointed guest rooms, the AC Kitchen and AC Lounge restaurants, and 11,500 square feet of flexible meeting space, all carefully curated to provide everything guests need while eliminating unnecessary distractions. For more information, visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/pdxac-ac-hotel-vancouver-waterfront.

