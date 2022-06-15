Cartus Accelerates Strategic Growth Plans with Major Client Signings and Expansions; Celebrates Top Rankings in Respected Industry Survey

Cartus places #1 in Average Score among large providers in 6 out of 7 categories in long-running Relocation Managers' Survey

DANBURY, Conn., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) company and the leader in global talent mobility and distributed workforce solutions, has earned the highest average score among large relocation management companies (RMCs) in 6 out of 7 categories in the 18th Annual Trippel Relocation Managers' Survey© International Program Administration and Performance—including top honors among all RMCs for Country Coverage, Breadth of Service, and Value for Price Paid.

These external accolades are just the latest data points validating the success of Cartus' ongoing growth strategy, which is also reflected in the many new and expanded mobility partnerships the industry pacesetter has earned among Fortune 500 organizations and other global business leaders over the past 18 months.

Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management, offers several powerful reasons for choosing Cartus as their RMC in early 2022. According to Sandy Beyer, Senior Manager, Global Mobility:

"One of the biggest factors that led to Salesforce selecting Cartus as our fully outsourced global relocation partner is their innovative in-house technology. As a tech company ourselves, Salesforce needs a provider who can offer flexible, intuitive technology tools to make sure we're providing our employees with what they need to move successfully and our internal global mobility team with what we need to manage cases and develop policies and processes that fit our culture and business needs. The solutions that Cartus provides are just stellar—really top-notch—and truly beyond anything else that we have seen."

Sandy went on to add that, "Another reason we chose Cartus is because of our shared values. Diversity, equity, and inclusion is very important to Salesforce, as is sustainability, and there were a lot of commonalities when we first started talking about our values. Hearing that Cartus was focusing on the same initiatives as Salesforce was something that really resonated with us."

US mortgage financing giant, Fannie Mae, appreciates the resources that a global leader like Cartus brings to their engagement through their dedicated segment for small-to-mid-size relocation programs, Cartus InsigniaSM. As relayed by Michelle Stone, Senior Benefits Program Manager, Total Rewards:

"We do not relocate a large volume of employees on an annual basis, and we chose Cartus because of their size—we wanted a vetted partner with a large client base from which to glean best practices. Our account manager is extremely talented with industry knowledge and is skilled at balancing both customer and client experience flawlessly."

Of course, the ultimate aim of any RMC is to help organizations deliver on their HR and Talent goals. Randall Johnson, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Administration, Penske Corporation confirms Cartus' peerless partnership in this area.

"Penske has been with Cartus for over 20 years. They have been a great partner to our business. I consistently get A+ feedback from our transferees regarding their experience with Cartus. Many of them have been transferred in the past by other relocation firms and typically indicate that Cartus is 'head and shoulders' above everyone else."

KATRINA HELMKAMP—PRESIDENT & CEO, CARTUS

"We are thrilled to see the continued results of our long-term growth strategy paying dividends in the market. With Cartus' ongoing commitment to providing our clients with innovative technology solutions, unparalleled global service delivery options, and actionable thought leadership, we are excited by what the future holds for the industry as a whole and Cartus' role as a leader therein."

ABOUT CARTUS

Cartus Corporation, a global leader in talent mobility and distributed workforce solutions, delivers the full spectrum of corporate relocation services to organizations of all sizes across the world. These include more than a third of Fortune 100 companies as well as hundreds of clients with small-to-mid-size programs serviced through their dedicated Cartus InsigniaSM segment.

Innovating ways to optimize, anticipate, and manage the mobility lifecycle with Cartus-developed technology such as their single source of truth platform, MovePro360®, and integrated core/flex solution, Benefits Builder, Cartus provides a holistic client and employee experience throughout the relocation journey.

Over the past 67 years, with offices and team members around the globe, Cartus has helped more than four million employees and their families find their way to new homes, new communities, and new experiences in 190 countries.

Cartus is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), which is on a mission to empower everyone's next move. Home to some of the most recognized brands in real estate—Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®—the AnywhereSM portfolio includes franchise and brokerage operations as well as national title, settlement, and relocation companies and nationally scaled mortgage origination and underwriting joint ventures.

