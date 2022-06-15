Gong Partners with Sales Intelligence Leaders to Help Revenue Teams Boost Efficiency and Performance

Partnerships with Apollo, Clearbit, and Cognism provide exclusive, significant cost savings to new and existing Gong customers

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Reality Platform™ leveraging artificial intelligence to transform go-to-market teams, today announced new partnerships with leading data and sales intelligence providers Apollo , Clearbit , and Cognism . Gong will integrate with the partners' robust contact enrichment capabilities to provide sales professionals with powerful insights and autonomous actions to close more deals faster and with less effort. The new features are expected to be available this fall.

Additionally, available immediately, Gong customers* can receive exclusive discounts off the list price from each of the partners.

Apollo, Clearbit, and Cognism provide critical prospect and customer contact data that enable go-to-market teams to connect with confidence and increase the quality of conversations. Combining this data with Gong's Reality Platform will provide sales professionals with hundreds of millions of verified contacts at their fingertips and the intelligence necessary to understand who should be contacted and when within the context of every deal.

"Communicating with the right people at the right time leads to more meaningful, high-value conversations," said Gong President and COO Kelly Breslin Wright. "Integrating our platform with Apollo, Clearbit, and Cognism will empower revenue teams to connect quickly and confidently with the right influencers and decision-makers to unlock more revenue."

When a sales rep is managing a deal in Gong, the Reality Platform will automatically identify optimal contacts at an organization that should be engaged to improve the likelihood of deal success. The platform will automatically notify the sales rep, surface contact information for the prospects, and, with one click, generate a personalized email based on the context of the deal for the sales professional to send. By bringing together Gong with these leaders, Gong will provide customers with significantly better coverage, increasing the hit rate of finding the most relevant and accurate contact.

Exclusive Value for Gong Customers

"These partnerships will help companies increase the efficiency and productivity of their customer-facing teams," said Breslin Wright. "Importantly, the partnerships will also deliver incredible value to our customers by providing exclusive savings during this time of economic uncertainty."

New and existing Gong customers can receive a significant discount off the list price for each of the partners*. Full details of this limited-time commercial offer can be found here: Apollo , Clearbit , and Cognism . These exclusive deals are available immediately.

These partnerships will further augment Gong's industry-leading customer engagement features. Gong was named a leader in revenue operations and intelligence by Forrester Research in a recent report that recommended, "Companies that want to optimize buyer engagement and seller performance with a provider that has a proven track record should consider Gong."

*Available to new and existing Gong customers who are not current customers of Apollo, Clearbit, and Cognism.

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The Reality Platform™ autonomously empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, enabling revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for repeatable winning outcomes. More than 3,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their business reality. For more information, please visit www.gong.io.

About Apollo.io

Apollo.io is the leading B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform, trusted by over 160,000 companies and more than one million users globally, from rapidly growing startups to some of the world's largest enterprises. Apollo.io provides sales teams with easy access to contact data for over 220 million contacts, along with tools to engage with these contacts in one single platform. By helping sales professionals find the most accurate contact information and automating the outreach process, Apollo.io turns prospects into customers.

About Clearbit

Clearbit is a leading go-to-market intelligence solution that enables B2B teams to leverage real-time company data to create demand, capture intent, and optimize pipeline. Over 1,500 customers in organizations like Segment, Asana, and Atlassian use Clearbit's Data Activation Platform and flexible integrations to grow faster and smarter. Founded in 2015, Clearbit is backed by Zetta Venture Partners, Battery Ventures, and First Round Capital. For more information, visit www.clearbit.com .

About Cognism

Cognism is a leader in premium sales intelligence, setting a new standard for data quality and compliance, trusted by 1,800+ revenue teams worldwide. Cognism helps businesses connect with their dream prospects by providing premium contact, company and event information, including firmographics, technographics, sales trigger events, intent data, verified business emails and phone-verified mobile numbers.

Next level GDPR & CCPA compliance, combined with innovative technology and integrations with leading CRM and sales engagement partners, make Cognism the number one choice for businesses looking to create a predictable pipeline, find their next best business opportunity and overcome global compliance barriers. For more information on Cognism's intuitive premium sales intelligence platform powered by world-leading data, compliance and targeting, please visit www.cognism.com .

