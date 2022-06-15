The Jills Zeder Group, of Coldwell Banker Realty, Again Ranked No. 1 Large Team in the U.S. by RealTrends

The Jills Zeder Group, of Coldwell Banker Realty, Again Ranked No. 1 Large Team in the U.S. by RealTrends

The Jills Zeder Group Also Named to America's Best Top Real Estate Team in Florida

MIAMI, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jills Zeder Group, a powerhouse team of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury ambassadors affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty, have once again been ranked as the No. 1 large team in the entire United States, as announced in the 2022 RealTrends + Tom Ferry "The Thousand" list published in The Wall Street Journal. Per RealTrends, a large team ranges from 11 to 20 members.

Photo credit: The Jills Zeder Group with Coldwell Banker Realty have once again been ranked as the No. 1 large team in the entire United States, as announced in the 2022 RealTrends “The Thousand” list. (PRNewswire)

The Jills Zeder Group was also recognized as the most successful real estate team in Florida by 2022 RealTrends + Tom Ferry " America's Best Professionals " list.

RealTrends ranked The Jills Zeder Group No. 1 on both lists, based on achieving $2,250,764,707 in closed sales volume in 2021 and 367.60 closed transaction sides in 2021. Affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty's offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, Florida, the sales team, which specializes in luxury real estate, including luxury estates, condominiums, waterfront properties, and highly complex assemblages, achieved more sales volume than any other small, medium or large team from any brokerage or company nationwide.

"Year over year, The Jills Zeder Group not only sets the bar for the industry standard of excellence, but they surpass their own benchmark. The team's ingenuity, dedication to client service, extreme market intelligence and fierce business acumen has resulted in another outstanding recognition this year," said Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker. "It is a true privilege to have the opportunity to serve this top-performing, legendary team as part of Coldwell Banker."

"I'm honored to once again congratulate The Jills Zeder Group for their distinguished achievement earning the No. 1 spot on the prestigious RealTrends list, solidifying them as the very best real estate team in the country," said Duff Rubin, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida. "This well-earned recognition reconfirms what we already know about the team, that they offer their clients incomparable professionalism and real estate knowledge, as well as a superior understanding of the complex and evolving market of South Florida."

The RealTrends + Tom Ferry "The Thousand" represents the top 500 individual real estate agents and top 500 real estate teams in the United States for the calendar year 2021, split between the categories of closed residential transaction sides and closed sales volume. Individual agents who ranked in The Thousand closed, at least, 133 residential transaction sides or approximately $135 million in sales volume. Ranked and grouped by size, small teams (2-5 licensed agents) closed, at minimum, 277 sides or approximately $255 million; medium teams (6-10 licensed agents) closed, at least, 311 sides or approximately $233 million; large teams (11-20 licensed agents) closed, at minimum, 418 sides or approximately $208 million; and mega teams (21-plus licensed agents) closed, at least, 755 sides or approximately $383 million.

The RealTrends + Tom Ferry "America's Best Professionals" ranking consists of all real estate agents and teams throughout each state who took part in residential real estate transactions in 2021 and met the minimum threshold to submit their data. To qualify, an individual agent most close 50 residential transaction sides or $20 million in closed sales volume, according to RealTrends. A team must close 75 residential transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume.

About The Jills Zeder Group: The Jills Zeder Group, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty, is comprised of three families, all of whom are major players in the luxury residential real estate business. These families include Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber and Felise Eber; and Hertzberg's children Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg; and Judy Zeder and her children, Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen. Prior to The Jills Zeder Group's formation in 2019, the families closed a combined total of more than $8 billion in real estate sales, including collaborating on multiple luxury sales in the Coral Gables market. With offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, The Jills Zeder Group specializes in high-end, multimillion-dollar luxury properties in South Florida's most elite enclaves, representing celebrities, Fortune 500 executives, and a diverse international clientele. They offer incomparable knowledge and services to luxury real estate clients. For more information and to contact The Jills Zeder Group, visit JillsZeder.com.

About Coldwell Banker Realty: Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 73 offices and 8,106 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury logo are service marks owned by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Visit ColdwellBankerLuxury.com

*Sales data according to MLS records from 1/1/2021–12/31/21.

National Media Contact: South Florida Media Contact: Leah Wright Durée Ross Coldwell Banker Durée & Company, Inc. Leah.Wright@cbhomeoffice.com cb@dureeandcompany.com

954.723.9350





(PRNewsfoto/Coldwell Banker Global Luxury) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty