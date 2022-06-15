Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Medifast, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Consumer Conference

Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago

BALTIMORE, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, announced today that Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Maloney, Chief Financial Officer, will meet with investors and participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Consumer Conference, to be held June 20-22, 2022 in Nantucket, MA.

(PRNewsfoto/Medifast, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Medifast, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available Monday, June 20, 2022 at 8:00am ET over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com, and will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About Medifast:
Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of independent OPTAVIA Coaches and a Community to help Customers achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. As the publicly traded market leader by revenue in the U.S. $7 billion weight management industry, the company has impacted more than 2 million lives through its Community of OPTAVIA Coaches, who teach Customers how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast was recognized in 2022 as one of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies by Forbes, in 2020 and 2021 as one of FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017.  For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

MED-F

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medifast-inc-to-present-at-the-jefferies-consumer-conference-301568124.html

SOURCE Medifast, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.