Bon Natural Life Limited Introduces New Powder Drink For Anti-H. Pylori and Digestive Health

XI'AN, China, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced that it has launched a new cruciferous vegetable based probiotic powder drink that could potentially inhibit the proliferation of Helicobacter pylori and help regulate the digestive system. The powder drink is the first proprietary product of BON's cruciferous vegetable based health supplement series.

"We believe that the successful rollout of this new powder drink will provide an additional growth driver for BON and capitalize the increasing awareness and consumption of multifunctional probiotics both during and post COVID-19 pandemic. We are confident that the new nutraceutical series will enable us to enter into a whole new era of growth." Commented Mr. Yongwei Hu, CEO and Chairman of BON, "H. pylori infection has become a major global health problem. According to the research by Hooi and etc.[1], approximately 55.8% of the Chinese population were infected with H. pylori in 2017, which provides BON with a huge market potential for our broccoli sprout based probiotic powder drink. According to Euromonitor[2], the market size of probiotics increased by 173.9% from US$7.3 billion (approximately 48.6 billion yuan) in 2015 to about US$12.7 billion (approximately 85 billion yuan) in 2020 in China, with a compound growth rate of 11.83% in China. China has become the third largest probiotics consumption country after the U.S. and Italy in2017."

By formulating three different kinds of patented probiotics with sulforaphane, a chemical compound extracted from broccoli, and fucoidan, a compound extracted from seaweed, BON is able to leverage its innovative technology to develop a product with potential anti-pylori effect. Additionally, this powder drink could also regulate and improve one's overall microbiome and digestive health.

About Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori)

H. pylori is a bacterial pathogen that infects over 50 percent of the world population. It has been identified as a Group I carcinogen by the World Health Organization[3]. As a result of the H. pylori infection, infected patients develop a range of pathologies including gastric cancer, peptic ulcer disease, and mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) lymphoma. The eradication rate of (H. pylori has been decreasing, mainly due to high resistance of H. pylori to antibiotics which are commonly used in standard treatment.

About Bon Natural Life Limited

The Company focuses on the manufacturing of personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds for perfume and fragrance manufacturers, natural health supplements such as powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products mostly used as food additives and nutritional supplements by their customers. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.bnlus.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the natural, health and personal care market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

In the United States:

Maggie Zhang | Impact IR Sophie Zhang | Impact IR

Phone: (646) 893-8916 Phone: (786) 953-2513

Email: maggie.zhang@irimpact.com Email: sophie.zhang@irimpact.com

[1]https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0016508517355312

[2]https://market.chemlinked.com/industry/probiotics-increases-presence-in-chinas-consumer-goods-market

[3]https://www.niehs.nih.gov/news/newsroom/releases/2021/december21/index.cfm

