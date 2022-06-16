The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Team Up to Offer Summer Baseball and Softball Camps

PITTSBURGH and KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum today announced they are hosting a series of free baseball and softball camps across the country to bring the game to under-resourced and underrepresented youth athletes. Each of the camps will have a current African-American professional baseball player in attendance to lead hitting and fielding drills and motivate athletes with tips and hands-on instruction.

Presented in partnership with Kids2Camp, the dates and locations along with the athletes participating are as follows:

Thursday, June 16 th , Cincinnati – Hunter Greene

Thursday, June 23 rd , Dallas – Taylor Hearn

Monday, July 11 th , Minneapolis – Chris Archer

Thursday, August 4 th , Kansas City, MO – Michael Taylor

Monday, August 8 th , Cleveland – Triston McKenzie

Monday, August 15 th, St. Louis – Jack Flaherty

"The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is thrilled to bring this series of camps to young athletes," said Aimee Watters, Executive Director of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. "It's been a pleasure to work with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and provide access to young baseball and softball players."

"While the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum preserves a very important chapter of baseball and American history, we also have a vested interest in promoting and growing the game," said Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President, Bob Kendrick. "We are excited to partner with The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to provide a historical connection and bridge the economic divide that has prevented kids from playing baseball and softball."

At each of the camps, coaches and the professional athletes will lead fundamental skills stations, contests, and games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Interested participants can learn more by visiting www.procamps.com and clicking on the dedicated camp page. For more information on The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation, visit www.sportsmatter.org.

About The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK'S Sporting Goods as a private corporate foundation to support DICK'S charitable and philanthropic activities. Driven by its belief that sports make people better, The DICK'S Foundation champions youth sports and provides grants and support to under-resourced teams and athletes through its Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about The DICK'S Foundation can be found on sportsmatter.org and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT NEGRO LEAGUES BASEBALL MUSEUM:

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) is the world's only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America. The privately funded, 501-c3, not-for-profit organization was established in 1990 and is in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri's Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District. The NLBM operates two blocks from the Paseo YMCA where Andrew "Rube" Foster established the Negro National League in 1920. To learn more about the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, please visit nlbm.com.

CONTACTS : DICK'S Sporting Goods, (724) 273-5552, press@dcsg.com

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Kiona Sinks, (816) 221-1920, ksinks@nlbm.com

