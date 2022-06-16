DISPATCHHEALTH ELEVATES ITS COMMITMENT TO COMPLEX MEDICAL CARE AT HOME WITH THE ADDITION OF A NEW EXECUTIVE LEADER

Dr. Reza Alavi joins DispatchHealth as President of Advanced Care

DENVER, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchHealth, the nation's first comprehensive in-home medical care provider, is elevating its commitment to growth and innovation with the addition of a new executive leader. Dr. Reza Alavi has joined as president of Advanced Care, the organization's hospital substitution model. DispatchHealth co-founder and CEO Dr. Mark Prather says, "Advanced Care has led the industry in providing health plans and health system partners alternatives to hospitalization for their patients and members. I am confident our unique care model will rise to the next level under Dr. Alavi's leadership."

"What gets me excited about DispatchHealth's model of care is that it goes beyond other home-based offerings."

DispatchHealth is the only healthcare provider of its kind to work with Medicare Advantage and commercial plan partners, opening the door to advanced levels of care at home for more Americans, many of whom struggle with access and mobility issues. Dr. Alavi says, "I find DispatchHealth's unique care model energizing. Particularly considering it's the only offering to give commercial health plans the opportunity to extend advanced level care at home to the more than 65% of Americans with private insurance."

Today, DispatchHealth's Advanced Care service line facilitates care for the top 49 diagnostic-related groupings in 10 cities, including Denver, Tacoma, Phoenix, Seattle, Houston, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Richmond, Dallas, and Fort Worth. Dr. Alavi explains, "Having providers in the home allows for greater depth in the level of care we offer. And unique to our organization, we routinely treat patients who score a five on the Charleson Comorbidity Index."

A recognized expert in clinical transformation, Dr. Alavi previously served as vice president and national medical director at Optum, where he led institutional affordability efforts for Optum Care. Dr. Alavi focused on creating and scaling a portfolio of clinical programs across the continuum of care that produced industry-leading results in avoidable admissions and hospital readmissions. He has devoted more than a decade to medical interventions that decant unnecessary, preventable care from hospital settings. But, he adds, "What gets me excited about DispatchHealth's model of care is that it goes beyond other home-based offerings and, at maturity, has the power to purge billions of dollars from our country's unsustainable four trillion-dollar costs of medicine."

In 2022, healthcare finds itself at a crossroads. The industry faces consumerism, workforce shortages, the push toward value-based payment models, and dangerously scarce healthcare in rural America. Dr. Prather adds, "Our growing national footprint enables innovative collaboration and gives partner organizations multiple avenues for 'right-sizing' care while maintaining superior quality and patient satisfaction. DispatchHealth is proud to be leading the shift in care at such a pivotal time for healthcare."

About DispatchHealth

DispatchHealth brings the power of the hospital to the comfort of the home. DispatchHealth is building the world's largest in-home care system and offers on-demand acute care and an advanced level of medical care for people of all ages in the comfort of their own homes. At its current growth rate, DispatchHealth will generate more than $2B in medical cost savings by 2023. DispatchHealth's emergency and internal medicine trained teams are equipped with all the tools necessary to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses. DispatchHealth works closely with payers, providers, health systems, EMS, employer groups and others to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. Acute Care medical teams are available seven days a week, evenings, and holidays, and can be requested online or with a quick phone call. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies. For more information, visit www.DispatchHealth.com.

