IIPR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. ("Innovative Industrial Properties" or the "Company") (NYSE: IIPR).

Class Period: May 7, 2020 – April 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2022

Investors suffering losses on their Innovative Industrial Properties investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's focus is to be a cannabis company lender rather than a real estate investment trust; (2) that the true values of the Company's properties are significantly lower than Innovative Industrial Properties represents; (3) existential issues in its top customers; (4) that as a result, its top customers may not be able to continue making payments to the Company, which would face significant issues replacing these customers; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

