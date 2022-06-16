Modern Aviation Closes the Acquisition of Superior Aviation Company's Three Sacramento, CA FBOs

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Modern Aviation announced it has closed the acquisition of the FBO assets and operations at Superior Aviation Company's ("SACjet") three Sacramento, CA FBO operations from Sacramento International Jet Center Incorporated (operating as Capitol Jet Center) at Sacramento International Airport, Mather Jet Center, Inc. (operating as Mather Jet Center) at Mather Airport, and Patterson Aviation Company (operating as Executive Jet Center) at Sacramento Executive Airport.

Modern Aviation's CEO, Mark Carmen, said, "We are excited for Modern Aviation to be expanding its presence on the west coast of the United States. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with the Sacramento County Department of Airports and investing in the growth of the airports and communities they serve."

Carmen continued, "We are thrilled to welcome approximately 65 new team members to the Modern Aviation family. We also extend a warm welcome to all our new customers and look forward to providing them the best service in the industry, consistently and safely."

About Modern Aviation

Modern Aviation is a growing company that is building a national network of premium FBO properties. Modern Aviation's strategy is to acquire and develop FBO operations in growth markets and to focus on providing exceptional service, extraordinary quality, and industry-leading safety. Modern Aviation is backed by the growth-oriented infrastructure private equity fund, Tiger Infrastructure Partners. Modern Aviation is actively engaged in pursuing additional FBO acquisitions and development opportunities in North America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: https://modern-aviation.com.

